Latest News And Web Hosting Review Crazydomains

Crazydomains : Company Overview

CrazyDomains, one of the India`s leading Domain Name and Web Hosting provider was established in 2000. Since its inception till date, it has become a top notch domain name registrar in Europe, Australia, India and the Middle East. It is operated by a privately owned company named as DreamScape Networks FZ-LLC. It offers an easy to use business platform using which you may connect to email hosting, cloud web hosting, online marketing services etc. Using the recently launched technology of Dell networked by best Cisco routers and N+1 UPS redundant power, Data centres are developed.

Key Selling Points

Most affordable hosting services for starting online business.

Services Offered: domain names, hosting and solutions

Australia’s #1 domain brand

Target Customer: SME's

Support: 24.7.365 via phone, email or live chat.

What for Customers?

Secured and reliable hosting platform plus blazing fast load time.

Innovative, user friendly, and intuitive technology drive solutions.

Easy to manage and control websites with convenient control panel.

Parent Company: Dreamscape Networks

(March 24, 2017) CrazyDomains Philippines Launches More Affordable Web Hosting

CrazyDomains: Reliability and Uptime Report

CrazyDomains offers 99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee by which they ensures their clients a high evel of performance. The servers of the company are monitored for 24*7 by the experienced engineers and other technical staff so that no downtime occurs.

It offers increased reliability as worldwide network of data centres is managed by experienced engineers for 24/7.

CrazyDomains Plans

CrazyDomains Web hosting are safe, prompt and reliable offers unlimited disk space and bandwidth. They are having three plans, Economy, it offers 150 GB of disk space, 100 E-Mail addresses, 10 Databases, 1 Website, Unlimited Data. Premium offers 500 GB of disk space, 500 E-Mail addresses, 50 Databases, Unlimited Website, Unlimited Data. Unlimited plan, as its name suggest, everything in unlimited quantity is offered.

E-Mail hosting allows you to Setup on any Domain, offers Unlimited Email Storage, Super Fast Email Access and Spam & Virus Protection. It offers three plans,Personal offers 5 GB of E-Mail Storage, 1 E-Mail Addresses, Group offers 25 GB of E-Mail Storage, 10 E-Mail Addresses and Unlimited offers again everything without any limit.

DNS Hosting offers high quality, prompt and most reliable DNS network for Business. They offered their services for free as well as for amount. Free DNS services offers 2 Golbal network, Standard DDoS Protection, Anycast Network, IPv4 / IPv6 and DNS Records. Premium DNS for Business offers 18 Golbal network, Advanced DDoS Protection, Anycast Network, ISO Certified, SLA Guarantee, IPv4 / IPv6 and DNS Records. Quick Setup of Web & E-Mail forward and allows instantly connect to Blogger, Google MX, Shopify, Squarespace, Yola.

Linux Servers offers cPanel Host Manager, Managed Services, Unlimited Data and Uptime Guarantee, and Windows servers comes with same Managed Services, Unlimited Data and Uptime Guarantee but with Plesk Host Manager. Both are deployed in few minutes.

Crazydomains has a bundle of Online Packages. CrazyDomains is not only about domains, but it also helps small businesses to grow, within an affordable price. It has tailored 3 packages to suit every business model whether it is great or small. It has Online Startup, Business Builder & Ultimate Empire plans. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget. It has different type of plans to fit various types of needs.

CrazyDomains: Features and Control Panel

Crazydomains offers the services of – Domain Names, Web Hosting, Email Hosting, Servers, DNS services, Website Builder, Fax to Email, Design Services, search Ads, Site Protection, Email marketing, Packages, Sock Photos and Affiliate Program. It has – unlimited web space, unlimited websites, expert tech support, user-friendly atmosphere with global reach and many other facilities. It has easy to use control panel that help a lot to manage & design your website easily.

User friendly interface Cloud data relaying Load balanced network Green hosting, Web desgin and Logo desgin and E-Mail Marketing Web Hosting Control Panel Popular web hosting control panel cPanel Instantly install “One Click” Apps like WordPress, Zen Cart, Galleries Excellent network connectivity SSL Certificates ensures high security to your websites and data 24/7 uninterrupted service

CrazyDomains Support

CrazyDomains offers excellent customer support via various sources like live chat, phone, email, and social media. Support Tickets are also offered which are resolved by qualified and experienced technical staff and consultants. Online support via Guides and Tutorials is also offered. All your issues get resolved on an average within 24 hours.

Technical Support

Crazydomains offers 24/7 sales & support facility. It offers technical support through – tutorials, answers, guides, email, phone, and fax. Its friendly Customer Care Specialists are always waiting to help its clients. Customer satisfaction is most important for them. This company uses the very latest hardware and servers on which they feel proud. Moreover, they are continuously working on the improvement in both performance and reliability. They try to solve all the queries within 24 business hours. Whenever any problem occurs you just need to contact its technical support staff & they are always there to resolve your problems.

Pros

Excellent Customer Service High-performance systems and cutting edge technology Superior network speeds. Additional Services like Domain Registration and SSL Certificates Safe and Secure data centres High quality web hosting solutions

Cons

Most of the web hosting providers offers a guarantee to refund your money within few number of days if you don`t found their services suitable. But here refund policy replaces few days by few hours. and time to judge the performance of service requested in 2 Hrs is not sufficient.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Refund policy of the company states that after using Web hosting services offered by the provider, if you them inappropriate or not matches with your need, you may ask for a refund within 48 Hrs.

Conclusion

CrazyDomains offers great reliability, high performance, max uptime, excellent customer support. Due to their various hosting solutions and services, it has become one of the leading Domain registration and Web hosting service company. Overall, it can be considerd as a great choice, if you are looking for a good web hosting provider.