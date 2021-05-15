- Direct access to the OS: Provides additional control over the Operating System patching, the SQL Server patching, the networking and storage configurations on the Virtual Machine.
- It uses Azure VM and is similar to the on-premise SQL Server
- Supports all features and compatibly with SQL Server
- The hardware, software configuration and maintenance are provided by Azure and users maintain OS and applications.
- Deployment Options depending on the cost and granular control over the underlying platform.
- Allows database professionals to use the full SQL Server version in Azure infrastructure without managing the on-premise hardware.
- Use native SQL Server solutions such as SSAS, SSRS, SSIS. Machine-learning ( R, Python)
- A legacy application running on older SQL Server versions.
- Application compatibility and feature restrictions
SQL Server licensing models
- Pay-As-You-Go: For paying pay-per-minute for the use of SQL Server which includes the cost of the virtual machine. A user selects an image from the Azure Marketplace and uses a pre-configured VM with SQL Server installed. A user uses this method irrespective of whether you are participating in the Microsoft Software Assurance (SA) program or not.
- BYOL (Bring Your Own License): It requires a valid SQL Server license which users apply to Azure VM. A user manually installs and configure a SQL Server similar to the on-premise.
- Azure Hybrid Benefits( AHB): Significantly reduces the cost of running the Azure cloud. In this model, a user uses an on-premise software assurance to activate SQL Server and Windows licenses on the Azure cloud. It is applicable for RedHat and SUSE subscriptions as well. It applies SQL Server 1 to 4 vCPUs exchange.