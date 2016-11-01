Latest News And Web Hosting Review Aspwebhosting

Company Overview : ASPwebhosting

ASPwebhosting has been developing web applications for Microsoft’s new active server page technology and Microsoft SQL Server databases since 1999. Their in-house development servers offered a higher degree of stability and high uptime. The company has invested heavily in infrastructure and offering top notch SQL and ASP web hosting services to the clients. Their team includes software developers and highly skilled engineers that deliver services through the internet. On top of this, the company provides premium web hosting services with award winning customer support available 24 hours a day. Best of all, ASPwebhosting offers current month’s hosting refund for unhappy clients. Their plan package comes with the number of benefits including high uptime, RAID, all-time server monitoring, SCSI drives, Dell power edge servers, Windows or Linux OS and more.

Key Selling Points

Premium web hosting solution provider for Windows web hosting at best price on the market

Servers OS: Windows 2008 servers with IIS 7.0

Establishment: 2001

Headquarters: Sydney, Australia

Office: Microdata Pty Ltd, C\- Pass the Post (896), Locked Bag 1, KEPERRA QLD 4054, AUSTRALIA

Data Center: Brisbane

What for Customers?

Quality web hosting with full-featured, high-quality services

provides a broad range of hosting solutions, from Windows hosting to reseller hosting to a cloud and dedicated servers

Support: 24.7.365 via Live Chat, Trouble Ticket System

Uptime: 100%

Latest News

(MarketersMedia November 1, 2016) ASPWebHosting.com.au Unveils Special One Dollar Hosting Offer, which allows lots of flexibility, mix PHP ASP, ASP.NET, Perl, and CGI under one website with DotNetPanel control panel.