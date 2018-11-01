Latest News and Hosting Review hostedincanada

Hosting Review hostedincanada
Company Introduction – Hosting Review hostedincanada
Key Selling Points
- Canadian web hosting
Establishment: 1995
Executive
President: Dean Wolf
Services Offered
- WordPress Hostin: Affordable, Managed-hosting with easy-to-use tools to set up and manage compelling websites
- Free SSL Cert
- WordPress Enhanced: Easy to use WordPress tools and customization
- Shared hosting, business hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, website design services
- Free SSL certificates
- Website builder tool
What for Customers?
- Provides Tools with simple interface for fast and reliable hosting
- Helps small businesses to maintain, secure and market their business online
- ultra-high performance, lightning fast servers
- Fast, reliable and secure
Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 Canada based