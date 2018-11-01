Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review hostedincanada

Hosting Review hostedincanada

Company Introduction – Hosting Review hostedincanada

Key Selling Points

  • Canadian web hosting

Establishment: 1995

Executive

President: Dean Wolf

Services Offered

  • WordPress Hostin: Affordable, Managed-hosting with easy-to-use tools to set up and manage compelling websites
  • Free SSL Cert
  • WordPress Enhanced: Easy to use WordPress tools and customization
  • Shared hosting, business hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, website design services
  • Free SSL certificates
  • Website builder tool

What for Customers?

  • Provides Tools with simple interface for fast and reliable hosting
  • Helps small businesses to maintain, secure and market their business online
  • ultra-high performance, lightning fast servers
  • Fast, reliable and secure

Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 Canada based

