Latest News And Web Hosting Review Innovative hosting corp

Innovative hosting is a popular web hosting provider since 2010. Currently, company provides wide range of solutions including shared hosting, VPS, dedicated server, reseller hosting, and cloud hosting solutions. They provide outstanding customer support if there is any issues regarding services. Technical experts are available 24/7 and resolve issues within few minutes. In addition, innovative hosting offers 99.99% uptime guarantee for both server and network failure. Best of all, if customer wants to cancel account or unsatisfied with the services then company provides 30-day money back guarantee as well. Their infrastructure is ultra reliable and provide services at affordable rates. Their hosting features also include free migration, instant activation, redundant network, no hidden fees.

Innovative Hosting Corp Overview

Innovative Hosting Corp is one of the top rising web hosting companies in India. The Company was established in 2010 with the aim to provide best online business solutions. They are known to provide best and affordable pricing along with stable support to individuals and corporate houses. Their server base is in Florida, Singapore and United Kingdom. They provide backup facility with their plans along with uptime and money back guarantee.

Innovative Hosting Corp has won awards for their 100% uptime by SiteGeek. The Company has also won the badge of Approved Host by FindMyHost. Innovative Hosting Corp provides a wide range of services like Dedicated Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Domain Registration, VPS Hosting, Emails and SSL Certificates.

Innovative Hosting Corp: Reliability and Uptime Report

The Company provides a reliable uptime experience with SSD usage. They guarantee 99.999% uptime guarantee. This percentage is calculated on monthly basis. Customers are provided credits in case of outage. Credits are provided on request basis only. Innovative Hosting Corp also permits third-party monitoring. 2 hour limit is guaranteed for hardware replacement. 5% of monthly credit is transferred to user’s account in case of inability of replacing faulty hardware within 4 hours.

Innovative Hosting Corp Plans

Innovative Hosting Corp provides four shared hosting plans. They are named Starter, Standard, Professional and Ultra. Each plan is equipped with cPanel control pane which allows users to make and handle FTP, MySQL databases, email and apps. It supports languages like PHP 5, Python, Perl and CGI. Additional features include: Joomla!, Drupal, Magento, Softaculous, PHP PgAdmin and PostgreSQL Databases.

Reseller plans supply users with unlimited cPanel Accounts, Email Accounts, WebMail, Softaculous, sub domains and cPanel/WHM. There are four reseller plans to choose from. They are named as Reseller Plan 1, Reseller Plan 2, Reseller Plan 3 and Reseller Plan 4.

VPS hosting comes with Instant VPS Setup with latest version of branded Intel processors, continuous monitoring, and software updates for smooth functioning. There are four VPS plans named as VPS Plan 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each plan is specific to different types of uses.

Dedicated Servers comprises of processor choice. The plans provide following processors: 1 x E3-1230 v2, 1 x E3-1230 v3, 1 x E3-1230 v3, 1 x E5-1620 v3 and 2 x E5-2620 v3. Each plan provides abundant bandwidth, free setup, quick deployment and free migration.

Innovative Hosting Corp: Features and Control Panel

MySQL databases

SSL and SMTP Support

PHP 5, Python, Perl and CGI.

htaccess support

PHP MyAdmin

Innovative Hosting Corp Support

Innovative Hosting Corp provides consistent support to its customers. India-based support team is quick to respond to doubts. Response time reaches from 15 minutes to 1 hour. 24/7 support is provided through ticket system, chat and phone.

Company Blog and Knowledge Base part provides basic information about set up issues and fixes. Innovative Hosting Corp also supports social media pages in Google+, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Pros

Features are easy to understand.

Competitive pricing.

Constant monitoring and support.

Third party uptime monitoring permitted.

Cons

Prices are provided in INR only.

Cancellation Policy

For account cancellation, a user is required to log in to User Control Panel and select Cancellation button. A form is required to be filled at this time. All cancellation requests should be made at least 15 days prior to renewal date. Cancellation within 30 days of service results in full refund of account fees. Domain registration, dedicated servers and control panel is excluded from refund. The Company provides no refund after 30 days of initial service.

Conclusion

Innovative Hosting Corp is a pro for customers with web hosting needs. The Company guarantees to provide top standard hosting experience. Their plans are designed to cater to all levels of customers.

The Company takes note of its functioning, constancy and accessibility. Innovative Hosting Corp is a must-try for those clients who wish to target American consumers.