Latest News and Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting

About – Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting

About – Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting

Key Selling Points

  • Specializes in compliant hosting for various high-security industries

Establishment: 2008

Executive
CTO: Matt Dubois

Services Offered: web hosting and virtual private server services

Target Customers: Tech startups and Entrepreneur

What about Customers?

  • Provides flexible and reduced payment processing costs
  • The company does client verification with rigorous fraud check

Support: 24.7.365

Latest News – Hosting Review Cloud9Hosting

  • (September 25, 2017) Started accepting Bitcoin (Cryptocurrency) as form of payment for its services
