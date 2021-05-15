- A non-relational and multi-model database service.
- Improved DB account's availability: Data is distributed to other regions without affecting the data consistency across various areas where the data replicates.
- Fits any web application, mobile application, gaming, or IoT application that requires processing, reading, and writing a massive amount of data.
- A user can scale the throughput and the storage resources elastically and independently across any number of Azure regions. Thus, enjoys the fast, less than 10ms latency for both reads and writes workloads due to using local data caching and automatically indexes all incoming data.
- Azure Cosmos DB can access the stored data using the API that fits the user's application requirements, from the supported SQL, MongoDB, Cassandra, Tables, or Gremlin, and the appropriate SDK from the .NET, Java, Node.js, Python, and Xamarin supported SDK.
- Easy Migration: A user can migrate the application to Cosmos DB without the need to perform significant changes.
- It provides five well-defined consistency options: Strong, bounded staleness, session, consistent prefix, and eventual that offers full flexibility and low cost-to-performance ratio.
- Throughput: It provides the ability to scale the read and write operations, and add or remove any Azure regions to respond directly to any unexpected workload spikes.
- Security: The data stored is always secured using data encryption at rest and in motion, in addition to the ability to configure the row-level authorization.