LINUX vs Windows

In this expanding web hosting time period, we are surrounded by many questions which confuse us. Out of many one question is which type of hosting we should use Linux or Windows.Here is a help guide for the selection of right web hosting for your system.

Linux Hosting – It refers to the web host which uses the Linux operating system for its servers. Linux is an operating system that is based on UNIX.

Windows Hosting – It refers to a web host whose servers use the Windows operating system. This web hosting is less popular than Linux web hosting. It is only used by sites which fail to run their applications without windows servers.

Differences between Linux and Windows features :-

Operating system : If you choose Linux, it is not necessary to use Linux platform you can run Linux on any platform even if you are using Windows XP, whereas which OS you run on your computer matter a lot in case of Windows.

As above we can see that running a website on a Linux or Windows server have both merits and demerits. Deciding for more appropriate hosting for your site will depend on what kind of technologies you will use on your site and what is your budget.