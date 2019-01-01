Cloud Hosting Service Level Agreement

Most businesses avail the cloud hosting services. Both private and public cloud hosting services available. Cloud Hosting dominance is undeniable. It is reshaping the way IT operates and plays the role within the business.

It becomes essential to understand the SLA of cloud hosting provider.

Cloud Hosting SLA – A legally-binding document that defines performance standards, uptime, and customer support standards between a cloud provider and a business. The SLA ensures that the business relationship is mutually beneficial.

Terms included in SLA

Expected Network Uptime : Most likely providers offer system uptime of 99.9% or higher. They compensate case they fail to uphold the standards outlined.

Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF)

Data Throughput, Ownership And Management

Server/Software Performance

System Security : A set of safety standards testable by a third party

Support Staff Response Time

Requirments of hosting provider and customer

A further legal step or compensation, if either party fails to uphold their end of the contract.

Why Choose Cloud Hosting?

Inexpensive and reliable

Advanced safety and Reduced risks

Predictable, high-performance services to deliver critical business applications.

Cloud Hosting Users

SME's (Small-To-Medium sized-Enterprises): does not want to invest expensive, on-site IT infrastructure

Cloud Hosting Providers

