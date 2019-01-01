The spread of dynamic websites on the World Wide Web today is largely due to the possibility for their content to be handled through databases. Database management is a complicated process, which has been considerably rationalized by the SQL programming language. As its full name (Structured Query Language) implies, SQL is responsible for querying and editing information stored in a certain database management system.

The Internet has substantially increased the demand for SQL server hosting service as more and more companies make their database sites more complex willing it to be available to their customers, vendors and employees at any time. Unfortunately trying to find a SQL server hosting, especially cheap and at the same time reliable SQL hosting provider, can be very difficult task.

Here are several kinds of providers and the types of databases they support. MySQL hosting and SQL hosting are the two main types of databases. MySQL is for the Linux hosting or UNIX hosting customers, while SQL server hosting is for the Windows hosting admirers. SQL hosting services are web hosting services that support SQL, a standard interactive programming language for getting information from the database.

It is very important for you to get the database server configured correctly. This configuration will determine how well the database performs. To achieve this, your SQL server hosting provider’s support must be familiar with the requirements of your database program. Many hosting providers are familiar with web hosting, but have little experience with SQL hosting service, particularly in complex clusters. A database is much more dynamic than a website, so your SQL server hosting provider’s support must be technically skilled.

Service offered by SQL hosting is: Free domain name & many sites hosted on 1 account, MSSQL 2008 R2, Management Studio Remote, ASP.NET 1/2/3.5SP1/4, ASP.NET MVC 1/2/3

SQL Hosting service delivers the backup/recovery data service, provides 24/7 support, support Raid 5, has power CPU, Memory, Disk Space.

If you want your website to be able to store and display data from a database, your web server should have access to a database system that uses the SQL language. If your web server will be hosted by an Internet Service Provider (ISP), you will have to look for SQL hosting plans.

The most common SQL hosting databases are MySQL, MS SQL Server, and MS Access.