Linux Vs. Windows Hosting

Linux/Unix operating systems have traditionally been believed to be very stable and robust. A web site housed on a Linux operating system will have very high up-time (of the order of 99.9%). Of course, other factors such as power supply, network administration skills, and network load, etc. also matter when it comes to maintaining the system uptime.

The Linux Operating System comes free of cost (or at very insignificant cost, usually cost of distribution). Also, it has a full-fledged server and desktop applications that come free along with the OS. These server applications (such as FTP, Web Server, DNS Server, File Server, etc.) being free, are also very stable.

According to me friends, as long as you understand how to use your FTP or web publishing software, you can use either operating system.But what is essential is that you know what you want your website to do and what you want to offer it. It is what will ultimately help determine the type of web hosting that will work best for you.

When it comes to web hosting, it is easy to host on Linux web servers. The process of uploading and hosting is almost same for both Linux and Windows web servers. If you want to use a Windows-based tool such as FrontPage for uploading a website on to a Linux based web server, make sure that the FrontPage extensions are enabled. It is only required if you are uploading using HTTP feature (New Home of yourwebsite.com) of FrontPage. Front Page also makes it possible to upload a web site using FTP. You need to select ftp://www.yourwebsite.com for uploading using frontpage FTP option. Note that if you select “Front Page Extensions” during web site design, you must enable FrontPage extensions on a Linux web server also.

These days, all Linux web servers are coming with installable FrontPage extensions, and this should pose no problem for hosting on a Linux platform.You can use almost all types of file extensions (or scripts) when using Linux web server. Commonly, the following extensions are supported:.cgi, .html, .htm, .pl, .php, .shtml, .xml, and others.

It means that you can host websites that use different types of server-side scripts including .cgi, .pl, .php, and .asp (with a plug-in).

Linux is very scalable compared to windows. A website is dynamic. Usually, a site starts with a few pages of HTML and grows over a period to suit the customer's requirements. It is preferable to design a website keeping this condition in mind. A site designed for compatibility with a Linux/Unix based web server meets the scalability requirement quickly without making any site-wide design changes.