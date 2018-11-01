Latest News And Web Hosting Review Domainking NG

Hosting Review Domainking NG

About Company – Hosting Review Domainking NG

USP

A NiRA accredited domain registrar

Nigerian web hosting company

Headquarters: Nigeria

It has easy to use web hosting plans for Business & Personal Use. Its packages are starting from N130 ($0.79)/month. It has WordPress hosting support. It hosts your blogs on its Premium SSD Servers for best performance. It gets up to 2X time’s faster loading websites. It offers hosting and SSL facility.

Establishment: 2014

Executive

CEO: Karan Singh

Services Offered – Hosting Review Domainking NG

WordPress Hosting: with pre-installed Cache Plugin for optimized performance which makes a website or blog 2X faster.

Shared Hosting: Plan starts from N299/mo

Domain Names

Online Security Tools and SSL

₦300 Website Bundle

This all-in-one website packages include unique .com.ng domain name, website hosting, Business emails, free SSL and Managed WordPress.

1-click installer for WordPress, Joomla, Magento

Starter Packages: costs ₦3600 for a year

Hosting Plans

King hosting Plan : Enterprise level plan for businesses, costs N1600/mo, free ‘.com, or .com.ng' domain, unmetered disk and bandwidth. Suitable for E-commerce stores and website portals for organizations.

: Enterprise level plan for businesses, costs N1600/mo, free ‘.com, or .com.ng' domain, unmetered disk and bandwidth. Suitable for E-commerce stores and website portals for organizations. Minister Hosting Plan : Costs N800/mo

: Costs N800/mo Soldier Hosting Plan: N300/mo

Hosting Features

All-in-one web hosting packages to create a fully-fledged blog or website in minutes.

to create a fully-fledged blog or website in minutes. SSD accelerated hosting

5X faster hosting

Free domain, Free Auto SSL powered by Comodo

Backups and un-metered bandwidth

cPanel Control Panel

Accepted Payment modes: Debit & credit cards such as Verve Card, Visa Cards, and Mastercard along with local Bank deposits/transfers

Supports WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla

Reliability and Uptime Report

Domainking is a reliable and affordable website hosting company. It offers 99.9% Uptime Guarantee, with its all plans.

Plan and Pricing

Domainking offers the services of – Web Hosting, WordPress Blog Hosting, Email Hosting and SSL Certificates. It also offers you the facility of transferring your domain from other registrars. It has civilian, soldier, commander and minister plans. Its plans are affordable and reasonable. It has a list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans. It has plans for starters to professionals. It offers free DNS management, two free email accounts, free domain forwarding, free email forwarding and many other facilities.

Features and Control Panel

DomainKing has various features such as – Linux platform, full email suite, CMs & e-commerce support, loads of tools, free domain, great support, add-on dedicated IP, password protect directories, free DNS management, 99.9%uptime, 24/7 technical support, fully managed WordPress support, 1 click installation for CMS software’s, increase website speed using Cloudflare, powered by cPanel, Cloudlinux, Apache, MySQL PHP, Perl & more. It offers cPanel control panel. It helps a lot to design and maintain your website easily. It offers discounts also.

Customers – Hosting Review Domainking NG

Target Customers: SME's, bloggers

Number of Customers

18,000+ small businesses, individuals, and web designers

registered 27,000+ domain names

5600+ web hosting accounts

What about Customers?

The company dedicated to raising the standard of shared hosting in Nigeria

Reliable and affordable hosting services for anyone to have an online presence

Helps to create a website

Support: 24.7.365 via the trouble-ticket system, chat and mail support by experienced dedicated technical staff. Average response time is 15 minutes. The company offers FAQ, knowledge-base, and tutorials.

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Money Back Guarantee: 30-days

Promotions

20% discount on Cheap Web Hosting

Conclusion:

Domainking makes your websites load 2X faster. It offers fast and reliable plans at affordable price. It is #1 Web Hosting Company in Nigeria. It deploys better load sharing on US-based datacenter. It has plans for starters to professionals. Overall it is a great company. And it is worthy to spend your bucks on it. It also offers 30 day money back guarantee so there is no issue to give it a chance. Its plans are reasonable and affordable. It offers lots of discounts and free facilities. If you are a blogger or an Internet Entrepreneur in Nigeria then you can also join the DomainKing Affiliate Program which helps you to earn up to 30% commission on all hosting products that is offered by DomainKing. You can also connect with DomainKing at various Social Media Channels like Nairaland, Facebook and Twitter. Here you can engage with the company, see their latest offers, post your feedback and also win lots of free gifts that are being offered time to time.

DomainKing is a Nigerian web hosting company with global business and hundreds of domain names available to their name. It is one of the best and leading Domain registrar & web hosting company which will give you best services in global domain registration, web hosting and blog hosting services.

Services Offered: domain names registration, domain transfers, bulk domain search, web hosting, WordPress blog hosting, business email hosting, has SSL certification. It provides a facility for website designing with packages starting from just $0.79/ month which exceeds up to $20/ month packages with unlimited email accounts, free domains, at least of 5 GB bandwidth and a disk space of up to 10 GB.

Domainking has no server overloading issue which makes it fast and reliable. It also provides a standard industry Cpanel that is very easy to understand and use and it also creates unlimited sub domains and emails with every plan. It also provides essential WordPress support which includes installation and some other issue handling etc. the company guarantees an uptime of over 99%. All necessary software such as WordPress, Joomla, SMF is available. 24/7 support for its customers is also available which replies to all your queries; email support is also available and 30-day money back guarantee. Cloudfare for enhancing website speed can also avail.

Domainking has established themselves as a market leader for domain names, hosting & website building industry in Nigeria due to its excellent track records super affordable prices and a high uptime and has become a preferred choice for businesses and bloggers and for people who are looking to get online.

Latest News – Hosting Review Domainking NG

(May 10, 2018) The company launched feature-rich all-in-one web hosting packages to create a fully-fledged blog or website in minutes. The package starts from N300 per month and provides a full solution to help create, manage & secure your website without any extra cost. The plans feature fully managed WordPress support, a free domain, free SSL, unlimited emails, unmetered bandwidth, 5X faster hosting, with 30 days money back guarantee. The plan includes website security to provides proactive malware detection, mitigation & removal for free of cost.

(April 12, 2018) The company introduced ₦300 Website Bundle for SMEs, professionals, and individuals to come online & create a full website.