Latest News And Web Hosting Review Bellhosting CA

Bellhosting.ca: Company overview

Bellhosting.ca is a web hosting company that is located in Canada. This hosting company has its data center located in Ontario, Canada. This hosting company was founded over 10 years ago in the year 2003 and has been in operation since then. Some of the hosting services this company offers users include e-commerce hosting, web hosting and dedicated server hosting among others.

Performance/ reliability/ uptime report

Bellhosting.ca hosting Company offers their users a network uptime guarantee of 99.9%, which keeps their users ’websites online. They furthermore use RAID-5 hard disks in their data centers, which ensures their hosting performance is quite good. Bellhosting.ca offers clients 24/7 customer support and they offer good hosting performance and hosting speed which makes their hosting services reliable too.

Hosting plans

Bellhosting.ca hosting company offers their clients 4 shared web hosting plans from which they can choose; Basic hosting plan, Lite hosting plan, Intermediate hosting plan and Advanced hosting plan.

All these hosting plans from this company come with a variety of hosting features for clients. These include Perl, PHP, a free shopping cart, Cold Fusion support, Active Server Pages, SSL, a free set up, 99.9% network uptime guarantee, 24/7 customer support and technical support, Microsoft FrontPage extensions along with many other features.

Features and control panel

Bellhosting.ca offers their clients feature rich hosting services. Some of these features the company offers are a same day setup, Microsoft FrontPage extensions@2000, multiple T3 connections, web stats, SSL, 24/7 network monitoring, web based email, log files access, disk usage files.

Other included features are among others, MySQL, CGI-BIN, ColdFusion website checkers, log management, hit counter, PHP, active server pages, Perl, Adserver manager, website submission tool, a free shopping cart, Real audio/Video conferencing, Java Applets, MS access among many more.

Their hosting server offers the VM server for developers and uses the Website OS. The features on this package are the same as those for shared hosting. This package is specifically designed for developers so that they can take care of their businesses while bellhosting.ca takes care of their hardware and software needs. On top of that, their hosting services use the industry renowned and easy to use cPanel control panel.

Pros

Bellhosting.ca Company offers their clients feature-rich hosting services.

The support team at the bellhosting.ca Company is available 24/7.

This hosting company offers a variety of hosting plans from which clients can choose.

Cons

Bellhosting.ca does not offer clients any coupons.

Cancellation/ refund policy

This web hosting company offers a 30-day money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund before the end of 30 days if they are unsatisfied with the services offered by this web host.

Support

The customer support team from bellhosting.ca is available to cater to clients’ needs 24/7. The customer care desk at the company can be accessed via phone, e-mail and live chat. Furthermore, clients have access to online videos, tutorials and articles for further support from the company.

Conclusion

The bellhosting.ca company offers good performance, good reliability and a support team that is available 24/7; this makes them a good web hosting company. On top of that, the company has been in the hosting industry for quite some time now and has built a reputation of good quality for itself over the years.