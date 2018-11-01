Web Hosting Review Endurance International Group

Public company in Technology sector

Key Selling Points

Powers millions SME's worldwide with an online web presence, email marketing, mobile business solutions.

A leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions.

Brands: Bluehost, HostGator, iPage, Domain.com, A Small Orange, Constant Contact, SiteBuilder, MOJO Marketplace, BigRock, and ResellerClub

Headquarters: Burlington, Massachusetts

Other Offices: The United States in Utah, Texas, Washington and Arizona and the United Kingdom, India, Israel and Brazil

No. of Employees: More than 3,700

Target Customers: Online Small and medium size businesses

No. of Customers: Over 4.7 million around the globe

Services provided: web hosting, eCommerce, eMarketing and mobile business tools

Latest News

(March 31, 2017) Endurance Implements Rebootless Updates with KernelCare on shared and dedicated web servers.