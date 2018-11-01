Latest News And Web Hosting Review Oricom.de

‘Oriocom’ is a web hosting company based in Berlin, Germany. It focuses on delivering top quality, stable and professional hosting services. Some of the services offered are web hosting, Vservers, dedicated servers, virtual private servers, domain name registration, domain transfer, SSL certificates and Hosted Exchange services. It offers 99.9% guaranteed network uptime which keeps customer websites online 24/7. Oricom.de has a very friendly customer care team accessed via phone, email and live chat for consultations. The company knowledgebase and FAQs section can provide further support for clients. Customers could also connect with the company on Google+, Facebook, and Twitter.

Oricom.de : Compnay Overview

Oricom provides customer with their Site Builder to ensure best implementation in a few steps, customer can create theme selection about the desired design entering their own new website and they do not have to worry about technical issues. They can take advantage of the available modules (Image Gallery, Video, Blog, online store, etc.) and bind them to put a drag and drop in the respective areas of their new website. Basically, it offers standard/managed web hosting.

Reliability & performance

A customer can use their familiar email environment Outlook. Furthermore, he can have a webmail (Outlook Web Access) and the possibility to use Push Mail for compatible mobile phones and PDAs. This gives him a powerful tool for managing their e-mails, appointments, contacts and tasks at hand. The operation is impressive. The synchronization of data between the systems involved (server, client, mobile phone) is carried out in furious fast pace. The synchronization of the data takes place in both directions. In the set “Cached Mode,” a customer even have access to their data without having an active connection to the server.

The hosting plans of ORICOM offer lots of features. Ua password protected directories, .ht access, statistical analysis with Webalizer or Aw stats, and Web FTP option for independent backups, optional Cronjobs for scheduled tasks, mail servers use either via POP3 or IMAP, with multi-domain hosting it is possible to have several domains separated from each other in a package to manage.

Hosting plans

Its hosting plans include services & systems a customer can depend on. Oricom now offers a customer in the Plus hosting services to the Administration Panel “PLESK”. So that he can stand next “PD-Admin” in the standard hosting, “PLESK” id is also available. The Administration “PLESK” offers the integrated Web Presence Builder. This tool allows a customer to use a strong web interface for creating their own web pages. Here many designs are already being offered by oricom as a template that customer can customize later. In addition, the profiled user has more options to use the system.

By registering a domain customer will receive various benefits like the complete Name Service, updates the address data, forwarding to another domain, the domain is registered to the customer, or the customer`s specified name as the owner and admin-c, no forced advertising or display of POP windows, when changing providers is there, at no extra KK fees.

It also renders v-seller, reseller & dedicated servers to perform task which hosting cannot do.

Features & control panel

For customers own new home, he can have many different high-quality website templates that can be individually adapted in every respect. Protect access to the password protection area pages and content and make it available for a selected group of users. It can connect customers with new websites & with social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ which makes it more popular.

Support

Like other web hosting service provider, Oricom also renders 24/7 support to its customers. Whatever are the services available with it are provided easily & if there is any problem arises then solution for the same will be provided instantly to the customer.

Pros & cons

Many services, almost every service required for web hosting is available with the latest technology.

As it is a German company, there are few things which are mentioned in German only & difficult to translate. For a user, a language like English is required because it is a common language. There is no refund policy if a customer does not like its services he has to wait till payment he has already made to the company is utilized.

Refund policy

There is no refund policy as it is not mentioned on Oricom website.

Conclusion

A customer can use their familiar email environment with ease, it is possible to configure own website individually with it. Many applications become very easy with Oricom.