Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hitme PL

HitMe: Company Overview

HitMe is a popular IT web hosting company founded in 2008. Their team includes well skilled and experienced programmers, administrators and graphic designer who give their best with commitment and passion. Still company working on their services for the development of latest technologies to their customers. Company carefully select advance technology tools and use services of professional data center NEPHAX, which meets highest standard of reliability, security and availability.

HitMe Area of Functionality:

Offers professional server administration Windows, Linux, applications and all hosting services with excellent support for the customers.

Integrated IT solutions for Common Business:

Web-hosting, VPS, cloud computing, servers, physical servers based on powerful quad-core Intel processors.

Advisory Services:

SSL certificate, web-hosting in the cloud, migration, range of servers.

Business offers Solutions:

VPS servers, dedicated hosting SSD, SSL certificates, domain, dedicated VPS hosting

Support :

Offers great support 24 hours for the customers.

Company Operations Located:

NEPHAX in Poland (Gdansk)

Reliability and Uptime Report:

Company have latest redundant network with high bandwidth to the internet using redundant routes. Traffic operators driven by several fiber optics coming from various parts of the building. They offer reliable access to the internet and to the biggest polish point of traffic exchange PL-IX in GIX and Warsaw in Gdansk. Apart from this, HitMe offers 99.99% uptime guarantee. They has fully redundant network infrastructure based on leading manufacturers of network devices such as Dell, Juniper, CISCO, HP and 3COM.

Plan and Pricing

Dedicated VPS hosting

VPS-DA1- Starts at 49,99 ZŁMONTH with 2.5GHz processor, 1024MB RAM, RAID 10 drive 50GB SSD cached, monthly transfer without limit, link 100MBIT/s, 1 dedicated IP address, full administration, 24 hr full backup. VPS-DA2- Starts at 49,99 ZŁMONTH including features of 2x 2.8 GHz, 2048MB RAM, RAID 10 drive 80GB SSD CACHED, monthly transfer without limit, Link 100MBIT/s, 1 dedicated IP address, 24 hr full backup and full administration. VPS-DA3- Apart from 3×2.8GHz processor, 3072MB RAM, RAID 10 drive , all other features are same as DA1 and 2

Moreover, company has VPS-DA4, DA5, DA6; all these plans come with features such as processor, RAM, RAID10 drive, monthly transfer, dedicated IP address, 24 hour full backup, administration.

Dedicated servers- Best for those customers who need quality, stability and high performance. Connection with arbitrariness installing software or configuring default operating system on server. It is useful in difficult projects. Dedicated servers are equipped with outstanding performance and perfect processors designed for stable operation. Their Intel Xeon processors appropriate framework ECC memory and combination with drives for 24/7 operation.

Dedicated server includes five plans- PRO1, PRO2, PRO3, PRO4 and PRO5. All these plans come with great features such as processor, RAM, disk, transfer and link.

Features and Control Panel-

Sites will be able to generate more traffic and handle more customers than conventional hosting.

Technology Litespeed enterprise provides six time higher performance than standard Apache for hosting.

Software available from SSH

Highly professional administrative panel Direct-admin

Hosting meets conditions of Inspector general

HitMe hosting comes with no domain limit, websites, mailboxes and database MySQL.

Php settings and individual selection panel version

Auto installer script of more than 100 scripts including portals, galleries, CMS, blogs and online stores.

SSL access to phpMyAdmin and round-cube mail.

Their data-center meets the requirements Tier-3 ANSI/TIA-942 and guaranteed uninterrupted power supply.

They have modern redundant network with high bandwidth, traffic operators driven by various fiber optic, offers reliable access to internet.

Technical Support

HitMe offers excellent technical support for their customers 24/7. It includes highly skilled and experienced team who resolve user’s issues immediately without any delays. Customers can contact support team anytime via live chat, phone or ticketing system.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

HitMe hosting offers 14 day money back guarantee. They are confident in proving high quality affordable web hosting and if any customer is unhappy can ask for account cancellation. If customer gives cancellation request within 14 days after registration than their entire amount is paid by the company.

Conclusion:

Overall, HitMe is one of the simple companies, information technology. They provide best technological solutions and hardware and meet the highest standards of reliability, security and availability. Moreover, company offers great services including dedicated VPS hosting, dedicated hosting SSD, SSL certificates, cloud hosting and more.