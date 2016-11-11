Latest News And Web Hosting Review HostColor

Unique Selling Points

The Cloud Computing and Infrastructure Hosting provider.

Headquarters: Delaware

Data Center: Located in South Bend, Indiana, U.S. and Amsterdam, The Netherlands

South Bend, Indiana, 90 miles from Chicago

Establishment: 2000

Services Offered: Public, Private and Hybrid Clouds, Asian Dedicated Hosting Services

Managed dedicated hosting

European hosting services

Worldwide Dedicated Servers

Dedicated Server Hosting in five points in Asia – Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong and Bangkok, as well as India-based services through a local partner with infrastructure in Pune & Mumbai.

Customers: Individuals, SME's

Uptime: 100%

Promotions

Discounts to academics and non-governmental organizations

Latest News

(South Bend, Indiana November 11th, 2016) Host Color improved rates for 100 Mbps unmetered bandwidth services connected to 1 Gbps port. New clients should mark option “100 Mbps Unmetered Port”, available in section “Promotional Offers” for all dedicated server hosting products.

Alongside, option added to its Midwest U.S. based Data Center for data transfer intelligence service. Dedicated server owners can monitor business-critical applications and network utilization through NPMTA network analytics platform.

Host Color Overview

Host Color started its business in Europe back in 2000 and in 2003 it shifted its base to Delware, USA. It provides online hosting solutions for varied customers with varied requirements ranging from personal blogs to social networking sites and even e-commerce sites. Service provided includes shared hosting, VPS, managed hosting and dedicated servers. HostColor’s customer base is spread mainly in North America, Europe and Australia. The Company has won many accolades. It won the Best VPS Provider and Best Shared Hosting by Web Host Directory in 2008 and 2007 respectively. HostColor’s owned data center is in Indiana in US and Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Sofia, Bulgaria in Europe. The Company has also acquired other web hosting service brands.

For HostColor, unlimited is not something that is with terms or conditions. It stands for unlimited in real sense! Hosting service is provides along with reliable and friendly customer support. HostColor uses creativity, innovation, and responsibility as its business philosophy.

Host Color Plans

VPS plans come with Default OpenVZ / Solus VM based, guaranteed + burstable memory starting from 512 MB guaranteed RAM (768 MB burstable RAM) scalability option, storage space from 20 GB RAID 10 on fast SAS server edition HDD, unmetered bandwidth & redundant network. Additional features include: SSH & Full Root Access, free set up, POP3, IMAP Mail & SSL Mail Server, 1-click apps install and WHOIS privacy.

Dedicated server includes Tier 2 or Tier 3 Data Center, Network Performance Monitoring & Traffic Analyzer (NPMTA), fast fault-tolerant hard drives & SSD, unmetered servers, scalable dedicated servers and choice of OS Linux or windows.

Host Color: Features and Control Panel

Intel processor-based Dell servers equipped with 3 hard drives, and 3Ware RAID 5 redundant controllers are used.

cPanel control panel is used for its configurable and user-friendly approach.

Regular backups and preventive measures of data loss are undertaken.

Plesk control panel for VPS plan users.

“Buy and Try” policy.

DirectAdmin, Webmin and Kloxo

PHP, WordPress and MySQL

Auto Responders

POP3 & IMAP Support

Email Forwarding

Host Color Support

“Famous 24 x 7” customer support is offered via online chat and telephone lines. Customer response time is never more than 15 minutes for support ticket. Online support via guides and articles makes the user comprehend about website managing issues. Company blog regularly updates about promos and hosting options.

Host Color Uptime Report

Host Color makes use of advanced technology to help them keep their websites uptime. The Company claims 100% uptime. It also clams to reimburse 5% of monthly fees for every 30 minutes of network downtime.

Pros

Low latency network.

Great uptime.

Fast speed along with great customer support.

Reasonable pricing.

No overselling or hidden fees.

Cons

Standard WHMCS Account

Cancellation Policy

For cancellation, the user needs to notify via “Request Cancellation” button in Account Zone. The process needs to be done prior to 5 days of new service period. A 30-days money back guarantee is valid on shared and reseller accounts on yearly basis. Reseller account paid on monthly or quarterly basis applies 7 days money back guarantee. Any cancellation request received after 30 day limit will not be entertained. A $10 cancellation fees is levied and 1/12th annual price of shared account is to be paid in case customer requests refund after renewal date. “Buy and Try” policy provides refund for unhappy customers.

Conclusion

Host Color is known for its quality web hosting services. It has captured European and United States markets alike. Quality hosting for small enterprises at affordable prices is the target of HOSTCOLOR. Various plans can be customized according to the requirements with dedicated support and feature-filled plans. It grants control to the account holders which makes Host Color the undisputable winner in web hosting category.