Latest News And Web Hosting Review Clickhost

ClickHOST : Company Overview

ClickHOST, a family-owned business was started in Stratford, Canada with the vision of offering better services at better prices with better uptime and better customer support. After just a few months of being started, the company has gained a huge customer base because of the word of mouth of existing clients. Company hosts sites for churches, photographers, schools, NGO`s, industries etc. Company is following three passions; To be Simple, To be Honest, and To be Safe. Currently, ClickHOST has a rich huge customer base spread across the world including U.K., Canada, Germany, U.S., South Africa, Australia, Portugal, Japan, Namibia and India.

Reliability and Performance/ Uptime Report

Data Centres of company are highly safe and secure situated in Canada, Montreal & Dallas, Texas. Safe and secure data centres ensure the high uptime of servers. With this, uptime report states the 99.99 % Uptime guarantee which itself is a good figure.

The company is in partnership with Sucuri by which best security for sites are ensured and malware monitored. With this, all accounts offer free software by which backup of data is done on an automated basis.

45 Days money back guarantee is provided by the company which ensures their full commitment and dedication towards their services offered to the clients. It is considered as a sign or symbol of the reliable provider as guarantees are not offered by every company.

Hosting plans

WordPress optimized web hosting plans offered by company provides features like Full Cloud Hosting, Free Premium Spam Filter, Blazing Fast SSD Drives, Free Cloudflare WAF, Free Hacker monitoring, E-Mail/FTP Accounts, SQL Db, free domain for 1 year, Site updates. With these features, some more useful features which are offered for totally free of cost includes Initial Setup, WordPress, Spam Control, cPanel, 24*7 Technical Support, Account Mgt., Self Backups, One-click installer, RV Site Builder.

Features and Control Panel

45 days money back guarantee

24 hrs Customer Support

99.99 % Uptime Guarantee

SSL Certificates

cPanel

One Click installer

Easy to use RVSite Builder

Free Premium Spam Filter,

Blazing Fast SSD Drives

Free Cloudflare WAF

Free Hacker monitoring

E-Mail/FTP Accounts

Support

E-Mail, Phone, Live Chat are the methods available for clients in order to reach the customer care exec. of the company. A client whether face some issues or need some advice, give a call, directly speak or chat or drop an e-mail and may get a quality response quickly. It results in more customer satisfaction. Comprehensive Knowledgebase having FAQ`s are also provided. Live Chat & E-Mail/ Support Ticket is available for 24*7.

Pros

Simple, honest, safe & secure hosting services

Efficient and fast customer support

Maximum Uptime

Money Back guarantee within 45 days

Ensure security via SSL Certificates

Tons of relevant features

Mobile Website Service offered

WordPress Hosting is offered

No charges incurred for setup

Cons

There are no major cons.

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A client may close their account on being unsatisfied with the service and without any hesitation ask for a refund to the company, as company`s refund policy allows for the same. A time period for 45 Days is decided, in which client may judge the service ordered. Guarantee of money back within 45 days is provided on all the web hosting plans.

Conclusion

With 45 days money back guarantee, 24 hrs Customer Support, 99.99 % Uptime Guarantee, top-notch performance, security, reliability, speed, high quality and useful tons of features, hosting services are offered by Clickhost which overall makes a provider a good and satisfactory one.