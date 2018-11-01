Latest News and Hosting Review Tier Technologies

Services Offered:

Colocation and Cloud services

Business Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and Domain Registration

Small Business (cPanel) Website Hosting

Offices: Florida and New York

Data Centers: Charlotte (North Carolina), Bend (Oregon), Dallas (Texas), Latham (New York), Los Angeles (California), Monticello (Iowa), and Las Vegas (Nevada)

Executive

National Operations Manager: Jacob Roe-Bauer

Managing Partner: John Dundon

Establishment: 2013

Target Customers: small to medium enterprise segment for personal and business websites

What for Customers?

The company provides reliable and quality services to meet clients expectations.

Robust and dependable infrastructure.

Meet the growing demands of its North-East client base.

Offer lightning-fast 10GigE port speed directly to server

Support: 24.7.365 technical support via live chat