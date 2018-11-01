Latest News and Hosting Review Tier Technologies

Services Offered:
- Colocation and Cloud services
- Business Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and Domain Registration
- Small Business (cPanel) Website Hosting
Offices: Florida and New York
Data Centers: Charlotte (North Carolina), Bend (Oregon), Dallas (Texas), Latham (New York), Los Angeles (California), Monticello (Iowa), and Las Vegas (Nevada)
Executive
National Operations Manager: Jacob Roe-Bauer
Managing Partner: John Dundon
Establishment: 2013
Target Customers: small to medium enterprise segment for personal and business websites
What for Customers?
- The company provides reliable and quality services to meet clients expectations.
- Robust and dependable infrastructure.
- Meet the growing demands of its North-East client base.
- Offer lightning-fast 10GigE port speed directly to server
Support: 24.7.365 technical support via live chat