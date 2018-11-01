Latest News And Web Hosting Review Hostinglah

Hostinglah is a popular web hosting provider since 2012. It is one of the most affordable and user-friendly companies. Company not only provides hosting solutions to the customer but also tackle web related issues. Their hosting services include web hosting, reseller hosting, and domain registration. Company provides outstanding hosting features such as free backups, nonoverloaded servers, 24/7 user-friendly technical support, free domain name, money back guarantee and more. Their data center is located in Singapore, NL, and the US. Hostinglah provides user-friendly control panel and Softaculous to manage website easily and automatically install popular script languages- Joomla, WordPress and more.

Hostinglah Overview

Hostinglah is a Singaporean web hosting provider. The company has excelled in providing web hosting, shared and reseller hosting. Hostinglah has been in business since 2012 and has successfully hosted around 600 domains. They provide hosting at prices that suit all types of budgets. They have a stronghold over dealing with each of their customers. For them, each customer has own requirements and respective demands. They make sure to cater to every need of their customers by providing personal and friendly support. For them a customer is not a money source but an opportunity to make better relations.

Hostinglah Plans

Singapore/ NL/ US Reseller Hosting comprises of four plans: 5GB, 10GB, 15GB and 20 GB Reseller Plans. It provides WHM Access, Unmetered Bandwidth and cPanel Accounts, 5 – 20 GB SSD Disk Space, Private Nameservers and allows overselling.

Singapore Web Hosting gives the option of location selection in Singapore or US / Netherlands. There are four plans: Small Plan, Medium Plan, Big Plan and Biggest Plan. The first one is for personal use and last one is for business sites. It comes with 1GB 2GB SSD – 4GB 8GB SSD Disk Space Unlimited Hosted Domains, 99.9% Uptime, unlimited bandwidth, free domain name, MySQL Database and email accounts. Various add-ons like Premium SSL and Dedicated IP Address come with extra cost.

Semi-Managed Singapore Cloud VPS consists of 4 plans: 30GB VPS, 60 GB VPS, 90 GB VPS and 120 GB VPS. These plans provide the users with 2 – 4 GB Dedicated RAM, 30 – 120 GB SSD Disk Space, 2 – 4 TB Bandwidth, 1 – 2 IP Address, 2 – 4 Dedicated CPU and 100Mbps Network. Additional features include: full root access, free reboots, XEN technology, free weekly backups and semi-managed service.

Hostinglah: Features and Control Panel

Min 8GB DDR3 ECC RAM

MySQL Database

cPanel installed

SSL Support

Min RAID1 or RAID10

Subdomains and Addon Domains

Latest Xeon E3 or E5 Processors

Softaculous Auto Installer

SSD or SSD Cached

Hostinglah Support

Customer support is a top priority of Hostinglah experts. 24/7 technical support is provided through Company Blog, Ticket System, chat, phone and email. Company site includes Knowledgebase which provides information to beginners. The Company also supports a Facebook page in which customers can view discounts and promos.

Hostinglah Uptime Report

By usage of advanced technology, Hostinglah secures 99% or more uptime.

Pros

More than two datacenter options along with two upcoming in UK and LU.

Scalability option available on hosting plans.

Cons

99% guarantee is provided which is not the best in the industry.

Cancellation Policy

The client is free to cancel account within 30 days of initial set up. Customer care needs to be contacted and cancellation process verified. Doing this will enable hosting fees refunding back to user’s account. No refund is provided after 30 days in case of VPS customer or renewal of account. It is the duty of the customer to secure data before cancellation process is initiated.

Conclusion

Hostinglah provides affordable and reliable hosting for individuals and business alike. The Company is filled with expert web designers and web developers who provide assistance and guidance for troubleshooting various web related issues like HTML, script installation etc. Their datacenters are situated in Singapore, USA and Europe. By using quality SG Servers, Hostinglah assures its hosting quality and uptime.