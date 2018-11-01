Latest News And Web Hosting Review AceCloudHosting

Unique Selling Points
- Most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States
- White Label IT solutions
Services Offered
- ServeYourSite umbrella: unlimited web hosting, Windows Plesk Hosting, WordPress Hosting, and cPanel Hosting
Data Center: New Jersey
Support: 24.7.365 by certified team of engineers
Establishment: 2015
Target Customers: The United States
What for Customers?
- Reliable, trusted and fully integrated hosting services
- ‘Unlimited hosting packages' suitable for single and multiple website owners.
- Discounts: 30% on the majority of their new hosting plans.