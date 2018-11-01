Latest News and Hosting Review Amazon Web Service

Hosting Review Amazon Web Service
About Company – Hosting Review Amazon Web Service
Key Selling Points
- The hyperscale cloud provider and leading force in the cloud marketplace.
Services Offered – Hosting Review Amazon Web Service
- Rent computing resources: A collection of 40+ cloud infrastructure services
- Virtual Private Server – Lightsail
Price: Starts at $5 per month
- Dedicated Servers
- Simple Storage Service (S3): Perfect for enterprises looking to leverage big data nearly limitless for native cloud apps, backup MySQL databases and static assets of mission critical websites. It provides flexible, high availability storage web service. Data get stored on S3 buckets, which get triggered as needed. User pay only for data stored and bandwidth used.
- Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2): Perfect for Traditional Server Customers with sporadic traffic. With “Pay As You Go” pricing model, it is a central piece of the whole AWS ecosystem. It enables on-demand, scalable computing resources in a matter of minutes. Can easily integrate with other AWS products such as Simple Storage Service, Virtual Private Cloud, and Relational Database Service. It provides the reliability that enterprises demand with an SLA commitment of 99.95 percent availability. The users can access it remotely and allows them to stop, restart or reboot specific instances with the support of web service APIs.
- Lambda: Incredibly powerful tools for developers to maximize code effectiveness without the need to provision or manage supporting servers. “Lambda functions,” automatically triggers as a response to multiple events and trigger other AWS services like S3 buckets, DynamoDB tables, and more.
Customers – Hosting Review Amazon Web Service
Target Customers: Developers
What for Customers?
- Scalability: Users can scale up resources depending on their needs.
Latest News – Hosting Review Amazon Web Service
- (March 29, 2018) Amazon could host Australian government's highly sensitive ‘Protected' data in its Sydney region. The company working with ASD, an agency within the Department of Defence to receive verification at the protected level.
AWS would be fifth to host protected data. The other four include Sliced Tech, Vault Systems, Macquarie Telecom and Dimension Data.
The company can host unclassified data with its EBS, EC2, IAM, S3 and VPC services. The company had completed an independent assessment from the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). Hence, allowing government agencies to self-accredit their protected workloads on AWS with the assurance that citizen data is highly secure.
- (May 31, 2017) AWS Expanded VPS Service Amazon Lightsail to nine more AWS regions and launched a new global console. The updated console allows users to create and manage resources in one or more Regions. The list of supported regions:
US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Oregon), US East (Ohio), EU (London), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney)
- (June 20, 2017) Amazon Is ‘Just Getting Started’ With Web Services Push in Canada by beefing up hiring people to its Toronto office to work on sales and technology adding 200 people taking a total headcount to 800 and 2,000 including warehouse staff across Ontario. The concerns for Stepping up competition and security increased the demand for local servers.