Latest News and Hosting Review Hostripples

Company Introduction : Hostripples

Hostripples is the cheapest hosting on the internet with primary focus on delivering excellent quality service at affordable rates. The company believes in making the best investment in human resources so that clients can get great support from their technical team. They are promised to provide highly secure, affordable and transparent hosting solutions to individual and businesses. Every action taken by the company is for long term period from the selection of hardware to software. They have a highly skilled support team, best engineers, and technicians who determined to make best hosting experience. They develop a healthy relationship with users to achieve success and growth.

R&D team is continuously involved in improving services and processes to bring modern and most efficient services. The company has excellent features such as unlimited email accounts, bandwidth, web space, PHP, MySQL and 24/7 technical support. Additionally, the company specializes in script hosting that includes fantastic web hosting, blog hosting, Joomla, mambo and multiple domain hosting. Web host has adopted global online and online market to redefine business and offering satisfactory responses along with efficient support

Hostripples SSL certificate

SSL is a major source to conduct secure and safe e- commerce over the internet and protects customer information. Clients can secure their websites with 256-bit encryption with the help of GeotrustQuickSSL, Verisign SSL, and RapidSSL. SSL certificate offers an encrypted link between website and customer browser. Once a link created, all communication between website and client's browser will remain secure and private.

Through SSL Certificate Company improves the integrity of user as a serious online business. This certificate comes with various features like Online validation, Single Root Certificate, so it's easy to install, 24/7 SSL proceeding, Lowest Cost Single Root Certificate. SSL is recognized by over around 99% of all browsers and includes up to 256 bit SSL strength encryption.

Hostripples VPS Server Hosting

Company's VPS server packages are deployed instantly after completion of order and payment verification. It is free from limitations of traditional web hosting environment. The user can install and run web applications of choice, own PHP files and use own modules by experiencing customizable VPS environment. It is affordable for the smallest clients through deploying latest tools and technique to ease the processes for them. The company can keep expanding new markets and introducing new services.

VPS hosting by Hostripples is excellent for websites which have outgrown reseller or shared web hosting. Through VPS hosting user can get a dedicated server like environment including features of a dedicated server at an affordable price. The user gets Direct Domain registrar reseller account free on all hosting plans and billing cycle. Direct is world's favorite registrar which costs more than $200. By this, a user can register their domain name for all kind of domain extensions of their own. The user can set their domain price and sell it to the clients.

Hostripples cPanel Features

cPanel controls every aspect of the website such as files, emails, statistics, databases, security and script installation. It allows making own email accounts; manage space, passwords, auto responders. SpamAssassin and filters help in controlling unwanted messages. It manages FTP accounts, privileges, and sessions, as well as keeps data, secure through downloading and configuring daily backups. On top of that, the user continually reviews website performance by a set of powerful reporting tools, latest visitors, error logs, Awstats and more.

Hostripples Money Back Policy

The company is pleased with their excellent support and performance. They offer a 30-day money back guarantee on all hosting plans. In a case of any dissatisfaction, without any further question user will get a refund of hosting fee within 72 hours of requesting it. This refund will exclude domain registration fee, but after the cancellation of account domain will still belong to a user, and they can use it with other hosting company. For refund request, user email billing@hostripples or open billing department ticket.