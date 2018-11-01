Latest News And Web Hosting Review Gogax

Establishment: February 1999
Data Center
- Located in Montreal, Canada
- Biometric and key card security system
- 24×7 staffed by technicians and engineers
- State of the art datacenter design for cooling, efficiency and power reduction. Raised flooring design for cooling efficiency
- Multiple electric entries and fiber optic connections in the building.
- Server-safe fire suppression system with early pre-fire detection mechanism
Services Offered
- Professional Web Hosting, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Server Clusters
- Internet infrastructure services
What for Customers?
- Flexible, reliable and scalable hosting solutions on latest technology