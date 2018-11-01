Latest News And Web Hosting Review inetu net

About Company – Web Hosting Review inetu net
USP
- Visa Certified PCI compliant
SSAE Type II, ISAE 3402, & HIPAA compliance solutions
- Website redirects to Viawest Hosting
Establishment: 1996
Corporate Office: Allentown, PA, and Overland, KS
Data Center: State-of-the-art data center facility in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Allentown, PA, Chicago, IL and Vienna, VA
Services Offered
- Dedicated Managed Hosting Services
- Secure private cloud solutions
- Managed PCI compliant hosting, HIPAA compliance hosting, server virtualization and high availability hosting
Customers
Target Customers: Businesses which includes Retail, Financial, Publishing, Healthcare, Web Development, E-commerce, Education, Non-Profit, Government
What about Customers?
- The company provides an unparalleled level of service and support.
- The company maintains healthy and long-term relationships with clients
- Reliable, secure and high-performance hosting services to operate Web applications efficiently and effectively.
- The service offered on latest technology and facilities that meet clients specific needs.
Support: 24.7.356 consultative and personalized support