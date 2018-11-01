Latest News And Web Hosting Review BrainHost

Brainhost provides reliable hosting solutions at affordable rates with 99.9% uptime guarantee. With this hosting provider, a customer will get unlimited email accounts, bandwidth, disk space and a number of hosted sites. Get free setup and instant activation as well. Hosting features include unlimited domain name hosting, free web builder, single click script installer, Cpanel and free advertising credits. Newcomers can develop and run websites in just a few minutes and publish it. Brainhost transfers website free of cost. Their customer support is available 24/7 via email, live chat, and phone. Technical staff is highly skilled and experienced, and they resolve customer query within few minutes.

Introduction To Brain Host

Brain Host is a relatively new hosting supplier but with over 95,000 satisfied customers, the Company seems to have a promising future. Established in 2010, it is located in Ohio, Akron as HQ and Brunswick for its operations department. Brain Host is the name to consider for an upright web hosting website experience with great start-up plans. It specializes in shared hosting plans with solid tech support, unlimited web hosting, unlimited resources, cPanel and website builder.

The Company serves both beginners and advanced users alike with affordable and reasonable prices.

Hosting Plans

Brain Host offers four types of web hosting: shared, dedicated, ecommerce and business hosting and each one of these can be clubbed with web hosting plans options:

Shared Hosting : By allowing the user to reduce server maintenance costs, the websites are stored on the same web server, with each site having its own respective server section.

Dedicated Hosting : Entire server is rent out which benefits sites with a lot of traffic. It allows user more control over hosting environment.

Ecommerce Hosting : It relates to sell products and collection and processing payments on virtual platform.

Business Hosting : By enabling businesses to have a strong online presence, business hosting makes consumers aware about the product and services.

All hosting include the following freebies: unlimited data transfer, unlimited web space, and unlimited domain hosting daily spam and spyware scans, free marketing credits, and easy-to-use site builder, hassle-free FTP accounts, one-click install applications like WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla etc.

Features and Control Panel

One-click installers: WordPress, Magento, MediaWiki, phpBB etc.

Advertising credits for Google, Yahoo!/Bing, Miva and Myspace.

Unlimited Hosted Domains, Addon Domains IMAP/Secure IMAP Email Accounts and GB of Disk Space.

2 Different Web Based Email Solutions.

Frontpage 2000/2002 Extensions

Override .htaccess Support

Additional FTP Accounts

Customizable Error Pages

Custom Cronjobs

Support

Brain Host support is there to grant aid 24/7 without taking into consideration the time zone. The supportive and expert technical team provides prompt customer service and solutions along with support via phone, live chat and ticket. The company is social media active and supports a blog too. Online tutorials, videos, and Knowledge Base is provided to guide the users. For advanced technical issues, customer needs to keep in touch via chat or call the representative as knowledge base deals with beginner- to intermediate-level issues.

Uptime Report

The company offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Low-voltage servers are used and the servers are arranged in such a way that less air conditioning and less power consumption is required. Pros

Brain Host offers worldwide services, and guides its steps in every step.

Several plans are there to choose from for the benefit of clients.

The Comapny is powered by Green Energy.

Cons

Restrictions of 30-day money-back guarantee for shared hosting plan.

No obvious automatic backup option, although backups can be created via Cpanel.

Cancellation Policy

Brain Host offers a 30-day money back guarantee on shared hosting plans which exclude sign-up and domain name registration cost. For cancellation, the user needs to contact the company via phone. Dedicated hosting customers are not eligible for any refund.

Conclusion

Brain Host presents wide-ranging and reasonably priced services with their proclaiming they are ?#1 Choice in Web Hosting?. The Company offers all-inclusive packages, with additional unlimited services in inexpensive and realistic prices. Company function by using Green Energy and this adds a feather to the cap. Brain Host has a package for all users with wide hosting and budget needs.

Discounts

A 10% discount can be availed by new signups on all products.