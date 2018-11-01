Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dataflame

Dataflame helps in building the ideal hosting solution for any size of businesses. They provide hosting services at very competitive prices. Whether customer wants cheap or affordable hosting or requires dedicated hosting for their company, Dataflame is perfect for them. Moreover, company offers 99.9% uptime guarantee along with 24/7 server monitoring. Their datacenter located in London UK. They also have multiple redundancy measures for disaster recovery. Hosting features include site builder, domain registrar, unlimited databases, email, SMTP support, optional dedicated IP, address for an additional cost, Cpanel and more. Dataflame’s hosting services come with shared, VPS hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting.

Dataflame one of the most trusted name in UK Hosting and Management. They have been in industry for nearly 13 years. In this time Dataflame gained many thousands of clients, with many more thousands of domain names and websites. Privately Owned Company, which has allowed to keep the personal approach and support to clients, that many larger companies can no longer offer. which is something they are very proud, and more importantly, very keen to continue.

Dataflame offer true 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Technical support (even on Christmas Day), so you know that they are always there to help. Dataflame specialise in managing bespoke systems, ranging from busy Blog`s, to very large eCommerce solutions for very large clients. Nothing is too `small` or too `large`.

Dataflame Web Hosting packages are ready for customers to make a large impact on Internet. They are easy to use, fast and are packed with features to get you started. All web hosting packages, have abundance of disk space, an comprehensive ecommerce package and databases which makes these a wonderful cPanel web hosting solution.

Voted #1 UK Web Host Dataflame Internet Services Ltd is pleased to pronounce, that they have been voted: No.1 UK Budget Web Hosting Provider. SpamAssassin is a mail filter to help identify spam. intelligent email filter, which uses a large range of tests to discover unsolicited bulk email (SPAM).

Dataflame: Company Overview

Dataflame is based in Dorset and provides with feature-packed packages meant for individuals, companies and developers. The company is fairly small but is budding to be top UK web hosting provider. Dataflame was judged by UK WebHost Directory as Best UK UNIX Provider and Best Budget Web Provider. Shared, dedicated, VPS and reseller hosting plans are provided. For those who are in need of cheap but value packages for shared and dedicated hosting, Dataflame provides good support and many features along with it.

Dataflame Plans

Dataflame has four different levels of VPS hosting plans, while dedicated servers can be either managed or unmanaged with customization options. Dataflame’s dedicated servers come with different plans that cater to different requirements. The features include: IPV4 and IPV6, IPs available, KVM Access, Linux or Windows OS, SATA, SAS or SSD`s, full backup options and unlimited reboots. 3GB RAM ( upto 8GB ), CPU Dual Core, 2.2Ghz Disk, 160 GB SATA and bandwidth of 10,000 GB is supplied.

Managed VPS Hosting comes with Intel Dual Xeon CPUs, managed CentOS Linux 6 x64, 2 Dedicated IPs, daily cPanel backups, VMWare powered solutions, 24×7 live support, free migration help, security hardening, unlimited reboots, DNS management and firewall.

Web hosting includes three plans: Cloud 200, Cloud 3000 and Cloud 5000. Cloud 200 plan is meant for hosting small websites, includes: 2 GB storage space, 10 GB data transfer, 1 hosted website, 5 parked domains, 10 sub domains, 5 MySQL databases, unlimited email accounts, Softaculous `1` click installs, cPanel control panel, SMTP Support, Google, Bing, Yahoo – SEO, webmail and free account migration.

Features and Control Panel

Mail filter called SpamAssassin helps to identify spam.

Spamtitan creates a spam firewall.

Website Control Panel with every hosting package for easy controlling options.

Web Hosting package info and Control Panel uses are elaborated in easy to follow Flash Tutorials.

Intelligent email filter tests to identify unsolicited bulk email (SPAM).

IPV4 AND IPV6 selection for server.

TIER-1 bandwidth with all VPS plans which increases with each package.

Choice of operating systems: Linux OS or Windows Server 2008 or 2012.

KVMOIP is provided with each server for four hours per month allowing user for server access without network access.

All VPS Plans start with 1TB per month Bandwidth allowance.

Dataflame Support

Support is available through live chat and email for 24 /7. Flash tutorials, blog and knowledge base and FAQ section provide with the needy assistance. Other options include: email, phone (from Mon-Fri during UK office hours) and post.

Pros

Dataflame site is very user-friendly.

All plans come with cPanel.

With no minimum contract period the user can cancel server at any point of time.

Cons

No social media channels are provided for support.

Dataflame Cancellation Policy

Cancellation can be done when the service is cancelled by Dataflame and not via phone. Additional charge of £100 is charged as payment of services rendered by the Company.

Conclusion

Dataflame is a great option for small and large businesses. Not much is invested for marketing purpose but based on their reviews they give competition to giants like GoDaddy and alike with their web hosting solutions and undoubting support. With competitive prices, potpourri of features and rock-solid network, the customer needs not look further than this company.