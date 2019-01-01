Linux Web hosting Suppliers

Insight Of Linux Hosting

Linux is an open-source system, affordable to operate and less expensive than Windows. It offers several benefits such as it crashes less because it is more stable, scalable and offers high speed. Linux offers support to different kinds of software’s, applications and programming languages including Perl, PostgreSQL and MySQL except some technologies of Microsoft such as ASP, Access, MS SQL as for them Windows hosting server is required.

Linux Web Hosting is reliable, safe and efficient. It offers you with several options to fulfil need of web hosting. PHP is a famous programming language and it is compatible with Linux web hosting. It is also good for programmers who are freshers; not having experience, as Linux hosting allows them to test new things. Most important, it is quite affordable because it does not include overhead expenses because proprietary software is not installed in same. Next, you are not required to run Linux on your PC for hosting your website. It offers one more advantage; it can be used to run your website without considering operating system you choose to run on your computer.

With the advantages, some disadvantages are also there; Linux is not compatible with coding conversions and windows applications and thus from hosting point of view, it is not considered good for those websites which are designed for windows based applications.

2) Linux Systems Commercial and popular uptake

These days, setup of Linux is applied everywhere, used in each domain from embedded systems to powerful mainframe computers and has acquired their place in installation and fitting of server using LAMP application stack. Its use has been growing in business desktop and home desktop. Linux usage is also becoming very popular in netbook market along with devices shipping with Linux installed which can be customized.

Linux has entered in mobile device market with Android. Android is one of latest and most used operating system in tablets, smartphones and latest wearable technology. Valve also support Linux leads to Linux gaming. The distribution of Linux is also becoming very popular in different local and national level of governments, for instance Brazil’s federal government is very famous as it supports Linux a lot. Russian Military has created their own Linux distribution and leads to fruition of G.Host project. Even high schools running in Kerala make compulsory to run Linux on their computers. In Spain, Linux distributions are developed by some regions and are extensively used in formal and teaching establishments such as Guadalinex in Andalusia and gnuLinEx in Extremadura and in official institutions also. Caixa Mágica, a personal Linux dispersion of Portugal is used by country can be used within Magalhães Netbook and e-escola which is a political authority programme. Germany and France also took some action for moving towards to Linux and accepting same. China is also using it as one of their most prominent operating system for their Loongson processor family so as to be technologically independent.

3) Best Linux hosting suppliers

Many of companies offered Linux hosting services but best ones among them are only few:

Bluehost- BlueHost is a reliable and one of the top most company offering Linux hosting solutions since 1996. Its servers are dedicated for MySQL and PHP applications, such as Joomla, WordPress etc. It is independent and technology oriented and having their own redundant servers.

Hostgator- Since starting, Hostgator is known as the most reliable web hosting provider. They offer most flexible web hosting packages, various supporting options and great uptime record. Basic features of web hosting, user friendly tools for building the website and notable domain capabilities offered by the company.

GoDaddy- GoDaddy also comes under the list of the top web hosting companies. It offers great Linux web hosting solutions. Various web hosting features through different plans with good level of customer and technology support is offered.