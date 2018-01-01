Hosting in Israel

Domain TLD

.IL: 250,000+ domain names registered. Registration open for anyone for one year.

.CO.IL for commercial entities. The TLD can contain 3-63 alphanumeric characters and a hyphen (except at the beginning and the end).

.ORG.IL for Non-profit organizations

Launched On: October 24, 1985

DNS Root Server: NIC-ISRAEL, also manages the Israeli Internet Exchange (IIX)

Administration: The Israel Internet Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the use of Internet for research, communication and collaboration purposes.

About Israel

Location : Southwest Asia and the Middle East

: Southwest Asia and the Middle East Language : Hebrew & Arabic

: Hebrew & Arabic Rank 24th in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report and 52nd in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index

It has the second-largest number of startup companies in the world (after the United States) and the third-largest number of NASDAQ-listed companies (after the United States and China).