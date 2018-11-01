Latest News And Web Hosting Review Antmediahost

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Hosting Review Antmediahost

Antmediahost is providing managed hosting services from the past ten years. Services include dedicated, VPS and collocation. Services are reliable with best hardware and data center CDC international. Hosting services are equipped with number of features. All servers have quality disk drive in order to support I/O is faster in data management. SSL certificate services help in customer’s data security that is easy and faster in activation. Analyzing web traffic through Webalizer and help awstat that can access Cpanel. Antmediahost has user-friendly developer such as remote, git, MtSQL and composer. Clients can contact support team via email, phone, live chat. They also offer 99% uptime guarantee, server monitoring 24/7, Cpanel and more.

Antmediahost : Company Overview

AntMediaHost, an experienced & exceptional web host, having a team of over ten years experienced people in server’s management, offering services for server management. Mainly, clients of company comprises of those who are using the services of Dedicated Server, Virtual private server, and Colocation services but facing difficulty in the management of the same. So, for them, it is a good option as with specialization and experience, it offers high reliability, security, performance, flexible hosting packages with good support.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

To offer high uptime or high performance to client’s sites, proper management of servers is required to keep them up online all the time and this requires monitoring of servers for day and night. This is required as at the moment servers goes down due to any technical issue, it can be correct immediately, results in zero downtime and 99.9% Uptime.

In terms of offering reliability, high online security is provided by the company to their clients. It consists of SSL Certificates which offers premium protection to the clients data. With this, privacy of the domain is ensured as each and every client has their own domains and their security matters a lot.

Hosting Plans

Linux Reseller Hosting plans of Antmediahost offers a no. of Unlimited features like Unlimited Data Transfer, Unlimited Add-ons, Unlimited MySQL Database, Unlimited Mailing Lists, Unlimited PostgresSQL, Unlimited Technical Support for 24*7, Unlimited Auto Installer, Unlimited Multiple PHP Selector, Unlimited E-Mail Accounts with 99.99% Uptime.

VPS Hosting provides features such as Unlimited Data transfer, OpenVZ Virtualization, VPS Panel SolusVM, Service Unmanage, Free Setup with 24*7 Support & 99.99% Uptime.

Dedicated Hosting offers Unlimited Bandwidth, 99.9% SLA, 24*7

Support.

Corporate Hosting plans delivers a wide array of features such as Unlimited Data Transfer, Unlimited Add-ons, MySQL Database, Mailing Lists, PostgresSQL, Technical Support for 24*7, E-Mail accounts with 99.99% Uptime. Others are PHP Composer, Ruby on Rails, Shell Access, Multiple PHP Selector, Auto Installer.

Features & Control Panel

24*7 Online Customer Support

99.9% Server Uptime

cPanel/WHM

Awstats and Webalizer

Secure SSL Certificates

Unlimited Bandwidth & Add-ons

PHP Composer, Ruby on Rails

Unlimited MySQL Database, Unlimited Mailing Lists

Support

A good Online Customer Support for 24 Hrs a day and 7 days a week is rendered to customers continuously. Technical terminology is not easy to understand so it requires assistance of some experts who understand all this and may offer appropriate solutions. So, the team of technical experts, having years of experience, able to resolve all these complicated or complex issues and a client may reach them anytime of the day via phone, live chat and e-mail.

Pros

Online Customer Service for whole day & night

Simple & easy to use platform

Daily, Weekly or Monthly Backups

Customized or flexible solutions

24*7 Servers monitoring

Full featured hosting packages

SSL ensures high safety & security

High-quality products & services

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A Money back guarantee is applicable on the hosting packages. On feeling unsatisfactory, a client may ask for a refund of money invested or paid to company for their services usage. A refund will be made after deducting the charges for no. of days service used. Refund policy does not apply to a registered domain.

Conclusion

Antmediahost, having years of experience in offering various hosting solutions with high SSL security, 24 Hrs ultimate support, top notch reliability, 99.99% Server uptime, high performance to their clients, leads to great rate of client satisfaction.