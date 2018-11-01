Latest News And Web Hosting Review BanaHosting

Banahosting provides reasonable web hosting, reseller hosting, and domain management services at affordable rates. They build professional websites within few minutes. Customers can choose from more than thousands templates to make websites beautiful and attractive. The company also provides free website migration easily from one host to another. Support team helps their customers to transfer websites. Banahosting offers everything free- free domain transfer, file transfer, database transfer and script transfers. Their other hosting features include eCommerce hosting, control panel, Softaculous, free website builder RVsitebuilder, one click installation of Joomla, WordPress, PHP, Perl, MySQL, FTP. Also, the company has rock solid web hosting along with SSD hosting, unlimited bandwidth, and many more other features.

BanaHosting : Company Overview

BanaHosting offers great Web Hosting solutions, reseller hosting plans, domain management services at the best affordable prices in the market. For this, host is using their highly qualified and professional staff so that their servers can be managed and a dedicated supporting staff for resolving the issues of clients, to advise them properly and to answer their pre-sales questions or for handling there any request.

Reliability & Performance/ Uptime Report

BanaHosting servers consist of 100% Cisco Networking with first class Data Centers monitored for 24 *7. LiteSpeed Web Server is used which is one of the top notch server yields 50 percent high-performance as it is 9 times faster than Apache server which is considered as a benchmark for servers. 99.9% Uptime guarantee is ensured by provider which in itself is a high figure for uptime report directing max reliability & high performance.

Hosting Plans

Shared SSD Hosting offers several key features like Unlimited Disk space, Unlimited Bandwidth, Free Migration, Litespeed Webserver, DDoS protection, RVsitebuilder, Data Backup. Dedicated IP, PHP, cPanel, Softaculous & Fantastico Deluxe Auto Installer, Webstats, Custom Error pages, Hotlink protection. PHP 5, Perl, Ruby on Rails, SSI, Python, Curl, Cron Job etc with Unlimited POP3 Email Accounts with SMTP, Email Aliases, Webmail and many more is offered. It also includes Application hosting inc. WordPress, Joomla, Drupal hosting with 30 days money back guarantee & 99.9% uptime guarantee.

Reseller hosting provides some unlimited features like websites, Domains, MySQL Databases,Sub Domains, cPanels Accounts, FTP Accounts, Email Accounts. Some free features offered like Software for Site Builder, Private Name Servers, Billing Systems, Domain Reseller Account. Others are Access to WHM!, free migration, data backup with control panel based, e-mail related, programming & database features, Fantastico & Softculous installers, Application hosting, 99.9% uptime with 30 days money back guarantee.

VPS & Cloud Hosting offers full ssh and root access, 1 Dedicated IP address, 24 hrs support. Dedicated Servers offers good customer service, Scalable resources, 24*7 Technical support & 3 Dedicated IP.

Features & Control Panel

Customer Support for 24*7

Monitoring for 24 *7

DDoS protection

100% WordPress hosting

First class Data Centres

30 Days Money Back Guarantee

99.9% uptime guarantee

RVSitebuilder

Complete Managed Services

Softaculous Auto Installer

cPanel Control Panel

Support

A good customer care is available for 24 Hrs a day, 7 days a week & 365 days a year to assist customers in resolving their issues, to give them a proper advice or required info. Talented and trained staff delivers quality response to clients in a less span of time.

Pros

Hosting is 400% prompt SSDs

Automated weekly data backup

Uptime & Money back guarantee

High level of Customer Satisfaction

User is not bound by a contract

Offers Prompt Network

Cons

No Cons founded

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

A 30 Days Money back guarantee is applicable on the web hosting services of BanaHosting. Within a period of 30 days, If clients founds that services using by them are not satisfactory as expected then according to the refund policy of the company, client can ask for a refund of the amount paid and company may return the same.

Conclusion

With relevant features like 30 days money back guarantee, 99.9% Uptime guarantee, App hosting, Control panel, BanaHosting offers Shared hosting, Reseller hosting, VPS & Dedicated Servers services to their customers with excellent customer support.