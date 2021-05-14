It supports several open-source database platforms, such as MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL on the Azure PaaS platform, running on different database engines but providing the same architecture and features as Azure SQL Database.

Azure Database for PostgreSQL

A fully managed, intelligent, and scalable database

Fully compatible with community PostgreSQL

It supports several extensions, such as PLV8 and PostGIS, and popular frameworks and languages like Ruby on Rails, Python with Django, Java with Spring Boot, and Node.js.

Allows users to scale quickly to hundreds of nodes, with no need to perform changes to an application, ensuring your data is always available with up to 99.99% SLA and zone redundant high availability.

Supports the query store feature: The query store keeps track of both query execution runtime statistics and waits-stats, but with a slight difference in the implementation from the one supported by the Azure SQL Database.

Azure Database for MySQL

It provides an easy way to set up, manage, and scale the MySQL databases in Azure.

It is built with the latest community edition of MySQL, including versions 5.6, 5.7, and 8.0, allowing us to use different management tools, such as MySQL Workbench, and programming languages, such as PHP, Java, Node.js, and. NET.

Azure Database for MariaDB

It combines the MariaDB Community edition's capabilities with the Azure SQL Database

Removes the overhead of managing service and focusing on building the applications.

It works with different open-source frameworks and languages and features tight integration with Azure Web Apps.

A quick provision in minutes

Users can scale the compute and storage resources independently within a few seconds.