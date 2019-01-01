Start reseller business

Reselling Web hosting and related services can be a low maintenance, high profit way to online success. Reseller programs allow businesses to lease servers, connections and bandwidth from established hosting firms, but brand the product as their own.

Some of biggest hosting companies simply resell the products of bigger companies because it cuts down on staffing and equipment expenses in exchange for a reasonable fee.

Reselling Web hosting Services is a low maintenance business

we require only one plan to start up which means very low start up cost.

Constant recurring income & growth every month

No Infrastructure required. We can start business from our home. All we need is a PC & an internet connection to start.

Global reach, we can sell our services to anyone across the globe. The whole world is our market.

Minimum Documentation & Paper work required to start. We can start in minutes.

No technical knowledge required, We’ll handle everything for us.

Automated Model : Order Processing & Billing can be completely automated.

: Order Processing & Billing can be completely automated. Highly Profitable Business : Ever increasing demand. Web Hosting in India is witnessing 300 % growth.Expansion possibility without Heavy investment.

: Ever increasing demand. Web Hosting in India is witnessing 300 % growth.Expansion possibility without Heavy investment. Monthly Recurring Income with high profitability: No limits on how much we want to earn, only Sky is the limit.

We get a Master Control Panel which is also referred as Reseller Control Panel. We can sub divide the space, with the kind of available resources we have and assign a separate control panel and space to our clients.

When we buy a reseller hosting account we really don’t have to worry about the security & management of the server as it becomes our host’s responsibility, however supporting our customers and assisting them with their day to day support queries is our responsibility.

You will be able to manage most of our reseller web hosting customer’s queries by your own For issues which we could not resolve by your own, the provider can always go to our host and seek their assistance and depending on the policies & if the issues is a client specific or server specific our host must be able to resolve it.