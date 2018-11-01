Latest News And Web Hosting Review Iomart

Key Selling Points: Cloud Computing and web hosting specialist

An ISO9001 & ISO27001 certified company

The UK’s leading hosting providers, at the forefront of the UK's technological revolution for over a decade

The leading independent cloud and data center managed service providers.

Reputed for its internet expertise, its service ethic, and product innovation.

Data Center

Ten UK data centers, at eight locations

The company physically owns and manage its network infrastructure. Each data center connected by company's 1,900km fiber network.

Executive

CEO: Angus MacSween

Sales Director: Rob Grimshaw

Managing Director, SystemsUp: Nick Martin

No. of Employees: 380 staff

Achievements/Awards

(September 05, 2017) Named a finalist for Mid-Market Business of the Year by Lloyds Bank National Business Awards.

Services Offered

Private, Managed and Hybrid Clouds, Cloud Storage, Cloud Back Up & Archiving, Email, Colocation and Network solutions

Dynamic range of managed cloud services that integrate with the public clouds of AWS and Azure

G-Cloud

Backup services: Designed to meet the requirements of the UK public sector.

Dedicated server and IT infrastructure services

Digital transformation consultancy SystemsUp, the managed cloud services professional company

It is Iomart Group Plc. Delivers Cloud Consultancy as Technology Transformation Partner and digital transformation engagements in the public and private sectors.

Website: www.systemsup.co.uk

Farrer & Co is an independent law firm with a centuries-long tradition of advising private families, individuals and charitable institutions clients on the contentious and non-contentious legal, business and personal issues they face. IT Director, Farrer & Co: Neil Davison.

Its customers include businesses and entrepreneurs, from asset managers and sports bodies to media groups.

MMR IT provides fully managed IT services to the financial and legal services sectors in London. Its customers include hedge funds, alternative investment managers, barristers' chambers and law firms.

Director and owner: Tim Lines

The company listed on the London Stock Exchange and its private cloud environment meet the requirement of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Solicitors Regulatory Authority.

Premium Clients: Skyscanner, Stagecoach and Wheatley Group

Customers: high-profile government departments, FTSE 100 and global blue-chip companies, to smaller specialist organizations and application vendors across all markets

Acquisitions:

London-based consultancy SystemsUp for £9m last adding to company's cloud service segment

United Hosting for £11m in December joining EasySpace division

What for Customers?

The company offers a broad range of products and services

The company specialized in the delivery and management of mission-critical hosting services. The company believes to become digital in delivery, fully exploit technologies and evolve knowledge, skills, and processes in a carefully planned manner. An early adopter of new technology, with a cloud and mobile first strategy dating back to 2013. Over 300+ consultants and solutions architects provide the cloud expertise to transform customer business.

Flexible, cost-effective and reduced complexity

Agnostic approach to delivering solutions tailored to exact needs of customers.

Secure network: For the most advanced web and online applications.

Uptime: 100% SLA, the services engineered to ensure no single point of failure.

Support: 24.7.365 by dedicated technical and service teams

Latest News

(November 08, 2017) The company's consultancy SystemsUp migrates UK Law firm, Farrer & Co LLP to secure Microsoft Azure hybrid cloud platform and collaborative next-generation desktop environment based on Office 365 and Windows 10.It would enhance productivity and user experience with guidance and replace existing infrastructure with new next-generation IP platform.

(September 27, 2017) Ensures Private Cloud of MMR IT meets security needs of city clients and help them to cut costs.

Instances get securely and logically separated to protect each client's data with no single point of failure. The platform meets all the financial and security requirements of their customers and is key to investor due diligence.

(September 06, 2017) Manchester-based Melbourne Server Hosting renamed to iomart after five years of acquisition. It would promote a broad range of business services in Manchester and across North-West England.