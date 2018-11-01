Latest News And Web Hosting Review Dnsmadeeasy

DNS Made Easy Overview

DNS Made Easy is a proud supplier of DNS services to more than 5 lac domains in the virtual world. It is the only IP Anycast provider that works with a diverse customer range. Their loyal customer bank includes individuals, corporate, non-profit and government sectors.

DNS Made Easy easily maintains low prices with such a large customer bank and the savings are passed on to customers too. The aim of the company is to avoid unnecessary expenditure and invest more on gaining over infrastructure. The response time of IP Anycast in United States and Europe is a fast sub 30 milliseconds. This and redundant network permit DNS Made Easy to be one of the most consistent, reliable and effective DNS service provider worldwide. The Company has presence with over 12 global points of network and provides: Managed DNS, Secondary DNS, Dynamic DNS, DNS Failover, Disaster Recovery / System Monitoring, Global Traffic Director, Mail Server Forwarding, Backup Email Services, IMAP / POP, REST API – Programmatic DNS updates and SMTP Outgoing Services. Huge corporate like Time Warner, AOL, Verio use DNS Made Easy.

Hosting Plans

DNS Made Easy provides three DNS-related services; Primary, Secondary and Failover. In Primary rests the company’s focus. Complete control is offered to change DNS records and the prices are less to nothing. Instant adding of domain or changing and even removing can be done.

Secondary DNS and failover management functionality is ideal for those who have info of what they are doing. Failover is an appropriate way to keep numerous sites running and in case of hardware or software glitches the other one takes over. This means downtime is never really downtime.

DNS Made Easy also provides an Anycast technology. It allows customers direct to nearest server. DNS Made Easy Also offers mail, including: backup mail services, SMTP authentication, mail forwarding and P3/IMAP hosting options.

Features and Control Panel

DNS Made Easy renders a fast, reliable, stable, scalable and most affordable DNS infrastructure world-wide.

Global DNS Network: The Company handles over 5 billion DNS requests per day and is the largest and most reliable data providers in business.

Managed and Controlled In-house: Total network management right from contract, rack, router, switch to name servers is done in-house and this ensures highest quality of service.

IP Anycast+ Network: It is a multi-cloud setup designed by the company to provide scalability option, and enhance speed.

World Renowed Facilities: global network includes: Telx, Equinix, Teremark, CoreSite, Telehouse, Internic, and Mega-I.

Global Traffic Director: For IP routing to direct traffic flow on the basis of geographical location.

All name servers have total IPv6 assistance.

Support

There are various modes by which the company provides support: ticket system, phone support, FAQ’s and tutorials.

Uptime Report

For thirteen years DNS Made Easy has recorded 100% uptime. It boasts of 500% downtime credit if the client experiences downtime due to server not responding.

Pros

100% uptime is the main features.

No actual downtime is downtime as traffic is streamed through proprietary Global Traffic Director.

In-house management and control.

Cancellation Policy

Cancellation process is an easy one. The client is required to delete the configured service and automatic renewal option is to e disabled. For permanent cancellation, the customer needs to mail to sales@dnsmadeeasy. The Company offers a no refund policy.

Conclusion

DNS Made Easy is for any customer who is in search for a cost effective way to ensure uptime. It is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC. Industry’s first triple Anycast cloud architecture is used by DNS Made Easy. It has proved to be a world leader in providing IP Anycast DNS services worldwide. From 2002, its establishment, the Compny has grown and managed over thousands of loyal customers. It is the most preferred DNS hosting choice for its uptime.