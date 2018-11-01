Latest News And Web Hosting Review Cddhosting

Cddhosting.com : Company Overview

CDDHosting was established in 2010. It is a USA based web hosting company which provides affordable, reliable, and secures shared services to its customers of all sizes. It is dealing all over the world. Its staff and management have been active in the web hosting industry for over ten years. It has various plans and lots of features.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Cddhosting achieved 0% uptime last week. With 0 existing domains was deleted, 0 domains was transferred away, 0 new domains were registered with Cddhosting 0 domains were transferred to Cddhosting from other web hosts. It provides 99.9% Network Guarantee with its all services, such as – eg. Email, website, FTP, etc. It has stable & reliable Servers. CDDHosting ensures you reliable and efficient servers with the best service to you.

Plan and Pricing

Cddhosting is a Professional Web Hosting Company. It offers affordable & reliable service with Unlimited Hosting. It provides cheap, attractive deals, stable plans and responsive support. It has Web hosting, Reseller Hosting, Master Reseller, VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers services. It has Basic, Pro, Turbo and Elite plans in shared hosting. It has list of plans from which you can choose any of the plans as per your need and budget.

Features and Control Panel

Cddhosting.com offers lots of features. Some of them are – unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited cPanel accounts, unlimited MySQL & emails. Also free domain name, free WHMCS billing system, free SSL certificate, free IP address, 99.99% network guarantee, ten days money back guarantee, 24/7 technical support, use coupon code – welcome, one click script install – WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Magento, Zencart & Mambo and many more. It has a cPanel control panel, which helps to manage your website easily.

Technical Support

Cddhosting.com offers 24/7 technical support. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated. They are always ready to help and assist you. Whenever you need help, its technical support staff is there to help you & to resolve your issue. The primary goal of this company is customer satisfaction. It offers technical support through knowledge base, submit ticket, flash tutorials, network issues, server status, library of user manual & files and live chat. Its Support Tickets response time is within 4 hours. And its live chat is usually available during business hours that are 9-5PM EST, M-F, Excluding Public Holidays).

Pros

Cddhosting.com has various pros, some of the major pros are – money back guarantee, 24/7/365 technical support, cPanel, affordable & reasonable plans, reliable web hosting company, no hidden fees, 99.9% uptime guarantee, virus & spam email protection, high quality, fast & low latency premium bandwidth and many more.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

Cddhosting.com offers 10 Days Money Back Guarantee. Which means you can try it without any risk. If you are not satisfied with its service or because of any reason you want to cancel it then not an issue. You can cancel it within the first ten days, and you get all your money back.

Conclusion:

Overall Cddhosting.com is a great company. It offers lots of services. Its plans are affordable & reasonable. It also offers 45-day money back guarantee. It has amazing technical support staff. It offers cPanel, 99.9% uptime, high reliability & lots of free services. So it is worthy to spend your bucks on it.