Latest News And Web Hosting Review Flokinet.is

Flokinet provides safe harbor for freedom of speech, whistleblower projects and free press since 2012. Thousand+ customers use Flokinet services for personal and business needs. It offers quality servers without personal information and never allows third party access to any data. Moreover, it provides high-quality servers’ including shared, VPS, domains and colocation. Company ensures the security of customer’s data and offers communication encryption systems such as crypto, OTR, PGP emails and Jabber. Apart from this, it includes DDoS protection, daily backups, VoIP packages, full access and many more. Flokinet provides a range of features such as Cpanel, email based support and application based support like PHP, SQL, MySQL, Postgre, etc., Fantastico, FTP accounts and more. In addition, technical support available 24/7 via email, phone, chat or ticket.

Flokinet.is : Company Overview

Shared hosting server

VPS server

Domains

Colocation

Reliability and Uptime Performance

Flokinet is able to guarantee high quality and uptime of services. Flokinet provides autonomous, incorruptible and flexible solutions, optimized to help their customer to spread ideas. Flokinet gives the security to their customer that its data is secure. It also offers a communication encryption systems like – OTR, Jabber, PGP E-Mails, crypto phones. It’s all works stations are preboot encrypted (AES 256 bit). Flokinet includes a Control panel, VoIP packages, LIR services, DDos protection, WHNCS, Cloud Linux, uptime guarantee, full access and daily backups. It also provides an Icelandic Modern Media Initiative services. Flokinet offers an 800 Gbps UDP, TCP and GRE line-rate transparent filtering and mitigation for any known type of attack. Layer 7 filtering through reverse-proxy technology. The shared hosting DDos one upto 5 GB as per 5 MySQL, VPS hosting small upto 6GB HDD as per 512 MB, VPS hosting DDos medium upto 20 GB HDD as per 1 GB, Intel Dual Core & Intel xeon E3 core processor upto 2640 as per 32 GB.

Key Features

Flokinet offers various features to fulfilling a customer needs. Cpanel is the most developed hosting platform available to set very high security standards for your hosted domains. Application based support involved like – Apache, PHP, MySQL, Postgre SQL, Perl, and BIND (DNS). Email based support includes like – POP3, IMAP, SMTP services.

It also serves PGP keys, crontab tasks, mail and FTP accounts, and mailing lists, Installatron, Fantastico, Simple Scripts, Softaculous, WHMSonic, WordPress, SMF, phpBB, Drupal, Joomla, Tiki Wiki CMS Groupware, Geeklog, Moodle, Magic Spam WHMCS, and ZamFoo.

The WHMCS include the products, payment methods and many more features for hosting business to their customer’s i.e.

Support for 75 different payment gateways as standard, Multiple Currencies, Credits System, Late Fees, Tax Support, Automatic Payment Processing, Credit Card Processing, Automated Services Management, Cart/Products Management, Built-in Shopping Complete Integrated Domain Management, Rich Statistics Tools, Social Integration, Support Departments + Support Ticket System, Multiple Languages, Dedicated iPhone & Android Apps, And many more features and configurable options.

The Cloud Linux includes LVE Manager, Historical Information, CageFS, PHP Selector, and Ruby Selector.

Technical Support

Flokinet supports for 75 different payment gateways as standard. It provides a tax support, ticket system and 24/7 support through ticket, email and uptime. It also offered a best technical support to their customer within minutes.

Pros

It will never let you down. Flokinet gives more RAM and full control panel support. It provides best web space and webhosting. Flokinet will offer guarantee related to network connection and power feed to their customer. The team of Flokinet is 24/7 reachable for their customer to solve the problems.

Cons

Sometime the technical support and line support does not work due to network.

Cancellation and refund policy

Flokinet gives 30 days notice period for cancellation to their dedicated server to cancel their service. Therefore every sever disconnection occurs 30 days after the customer has sent in sever cancellation. Customer is responsible for last billing which occurs during the 30 days notice. After the cancellation money is refund with in a weak.

Conclusion

Flokinet will be the best solution for all your web development need. Try it you will find a hassle free service with a promising supports. Flokinet provide a free whois protection for their domains.

