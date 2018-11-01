Latest News And Web Hosting Review Nexcess Net

Hosting Review Nexcess

About Company

Key Selling Points

Leading provider of performance-optimized Magento eCommerce hosting to retail businesses both in Europe and internationally.

New OroCRM hosting platform with powerful relationship management tools with deep Magento integration.

Added Infrastructure capability at Amsterdam, which will allow low-latency Magento eCommerce hosting across Europe.

Headquarters: Southfield, Michigan

Establishment: 2000

Data Centers: United States, Europe, and Australia

Executive

President and CEO: Chris Wells

Vice President of Global Sales: Josh Ward

Vice President of Channel Sales: Jeries Eadeh

Services Offered

virtual private servers

dedicated server

co-location

Magento hosting from entry level to custom clustered hosting configurations

Managed applications hosting services for Magento, WordPress, ExpressionEngine, and Craft CMS

Target Customers: high-traffic eCommerce stores

What for Customers?

Achieve maximum performance for high-traffic Magento stores.

Faster, Scalable, reliable and Agile retail hosting experience.

The company provides a low-latency retail experience to shoppers across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

Latest News

(February 08, 2018) The company Magento hosting team and eCommerce experts would attend MagentoLive Australia on February 22-23 and meet professionals, developers, and eCommerce retailers.

(December 19, 2017) Supporting Magento India 2018 event for those interested to learn Magento development from the Magento Community Engineering team. The Indian Magento professionals, eCommerce retailers, and developers would attend this event. With the networking opportunity, users and developers would share their unique ideas and knowledge.

The event will hold on 6th January 2018 at the Courtyard by Marriott, Gujarat.

(July 12, 2017) The company introduced new range of performance-optimized Managed WooCommerce Hosting plans (shared hosting, dedicated server hosting, and custom clusters) on its Secure Isolated Platform (SIP) servers. The hosting plan facility is available from the company's servers across US, Europe, and Australia.

(June 28, 2017) The Platinum Sponsor Of MagentoLive UK 2017, one of Europe’s largest conferences dedicated to Magento eCommerce.

(APRIL 03, 2017) Nexcess To Showcase New Magento Cloud Platform at Imagine 2017 and has taken its Platinum Sponsorship. Attendees will view a technology preview of the forthcoming Nexcess Cloud, a managed, cloud-based application environment allowing for the immediate deployment and scaling of performance-optimized Magento clusters.

Nexcess will attend this year's Online Retailer conference in Sydney, Australia. Nexcess' engineers will be present to share the benefits the company's performance-optimized Magento hosting can bring to online retailers of all sizes. They will also discuss the company's eCommerce hosting platform and its open source projects, including the Turpentine Varnish integration extension; Sentry, a Magento two-factor authentication extension; and Alarmbell, Nexcess' recently released Magento security extension.

Nexcess.net was launched by “two guys in a garage” who had aspiration for providing good quality of hosting services to the masses. In the beginning, it was very slow going.

In late 2006 it has opened its own Data Center facility that helps to offer higher level service and support to its customer. Its data center is located in the Detroit metro. It works on 100% “green” facility and is committed for green web hosting. Additionally, it has released 3 new brands to further expand their web hosting offerings into virtual dedicated hosting, private servers and Michigan colocation. Nexcess.net can also support Magneto 2 BETA.

Reliability and Uptime Report

Nexcess has achieved 100% week uptime last which is considerably good. With 0 existing domains were deleted, 1 domains were transferred away, 2 new domains were registered with Nexcess and 2 domains were transferred to Nexcess from other web hosts. As per social media content and conversations, Nexcess has 85.71% positive user response.

Plan and Pricing

Nexcess offers various plans in – Shared Hosting and Dedicated Server. Its plans are consistently above as compare to its customers but it also offers better quality. It has a list of plans from which you can choose a plan that is best fitted you to your requirements. It has plans for beginners to professionals as well as for individuals to small business.

Features and Control Panel

It has totally tangible, dedicated, reliable and scalable features. Nexcess.net has all the standard features that you would expect. Its features are quite standard. It offers limited disk space and bandwidth, but it has fairly generous Web Hosting Service. It also provides a limited number of mail account on shared servers, which is its shortcoming for a company who has a necessity of having more addresses.

Nexcess offers free site migration from other hosting service providers. It also offers 30-day money back guarantee. It does not have any exceptional feature but there is nothing that is really missing too.

Technical Support

Nexcess.net offers the facility of 24x7x365 technical support. It has an amazing technical support system. Its technical support staff is knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated who are always ready to help you. Its technical support staffs main aim is customer satisfaction.

Whenever you have any issue related to your Web Hosting then there is no need to take worry. You are not alone its technical support system is always there to help you. With this company, tech support isn’t just for when you have problems. They also assist you to get your site up and running to make sure that you are getting the most out of your hosting experience.

Pros

Nexcess.net has lots of pros, such as – Data centers around the world, Able to handle extremely large sites, Lots of levels of service and many more.

Cons

There are few cons of Nexcess.net, they are – Prices are high and Some complaints of downtime but very limited.

Cancellation and Refund Policy

If you have any issue with this Web Hosting Company or its service then not to worry. You can cancel its services. Nexcess.net offers 30-day full money back guarantee. For this, no question asked.

Conclusion:

Nexcess.net offers quality Web Hosting with lots of room to grow. Its prices are higher, but the services they provide are also good. So, it’s worthwhile to pay much if you have a need for better services. They can handle customers of any size without any issue. They have data centers all around the world that is why there is a chance to serve your traffic in a well-defined manner.