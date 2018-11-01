Latest News And Web Hosting Review Atlantic Net

Hosting Review Atlantic Net

About Company – Hosting Review Atlantic Net

Key Selling Points

Global web hosting provider

SSAE 16 (SOC 1) TYPE II (Formerly SAS 70) audited data centers

SSAE 18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 audited

Executives

CEO and President : Marty Puranik

Data Center

Locations: San Francisco, New York, London, Toronto, Dallas and Orlando

SSAE 18 (SOC 1) TYPE II (Formerly SAS 70), HIPAA and HITECH audited

Services Offered

Business-class dedicated and cloud hosting solutions

VPS Hosting in the Cloud, Cloud Servers, Colocation, and Virtualization Hosting

Managed and non-managed Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD server hosting solutions.

Cloud Hosting Solutions

Secure Block Storage (SBS) for Cloud Servers

It would enable clients to attach additional storage drives to their cloud servers to scale workloads. Designed for 99.999% availability, where volumes automatically replicate multiple times to protect data from component failure.

Customers – Hosting Review Atlantic Net

Target Customers: healthcare, e-commerce, PCI compliance and small to medium size businesses

What for Customers?

The company provides developer-friendly cloud hosting with full managed environments and security and compliance.

Reliable and Scalable

The company provides security, compliance, and simplifies the user's experience.

Safeguards customer data

Flexible and Innovative cloud services

Tailored hosting solutions

Cost-effective

Tools: Provide cutting-edge tools at cost-effective prices.

Uptime: 100% service-level agreement (SLA)

Latest News – Hosting Review Atlantic Net

(June 19, 2018) The company introduced high-performance Secure Block Storage (SBS) for Cloud Servers with 50 GB Free for One Year and Just 7.9 Cents per Additional GB per Month.

(May 26, 2017) Announced support for Windows Server Containers in the Cloud, which enables users to package applications into images and run on any Windows 2016 Server. It eliminates “it works on my machine” problem once and for all. Package dependencies with apps in Docker containers, for portability and predictability during development, testing, and deployment. Isolating apps in containers helps to eliminate conflicts, enhance security, and makes it easy to scale deployments as needed.

Atlantic.net is a leading cloud server hosting provider. Their data centers are located in Dallas, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and Toronto. They simplify complex technologies, signifying trustworthiness to the customers and offering excellent services. Their cloud servers are backed by 100% enterprise SSD storage. The company has one click application hosting to support WordPress, cPanel, LAMP, Docker, LEMP, and Node.js. Moreover, their cloud servers are compatible with Windows Server and best for small businesses to enterprise. Linux hosting is compatible with Arch Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, CentOS, and Fedora. With Atlantic hosting provider, a server can install within 30 seconds after activation. This hosting provider is very affordable and efficient. Customers get 7TB of outbound and unlimited inbound data transfer.

Atlantic.Net Overview

Atlantic was started in 1994 as Atlantic.Net internet services inc. to provide everybody with business data internet services that will help to build a trusted brand name and simplify complex technologies. It has a world-class data center that is located in Orlando, Florida. Atlantic is committed to provide affordable and customized hosting solutions to customers worldwide. Customers can benefit from services which include managed server hosting, cloud server hosting, colocation hosting, shared web hosting and dedicated server hosting solutions, plus additional services like data backup, Internet connectivity, private networks and business continuity.

Reliability and Performance

SiteGeek analysis shows 99.9% uptime last week for Atlantic. Atlantic has 100% positive user sentiment on SiteGeek, based on social media content and conversations. It’s a real time snapshot of customer’s perception of hosting company and ensures hosting company is meeting user needs and convey quality service.

Hosting Plans

Atlantic.Net offers extensive selection of dedicated virtualization solutions with a choice of either Windows or Linux Server, all squeezed to make certain resources are utilized to their fullest potential. Atlantic endeavor to install the best solution for customers, whatever their needs – Atlantic is completely aware of that not every virtualized environment is identical, and every client has different set of requirements. Regardless of the hypervisor customer choose, Atlantic will do everything they can to support customer configuration – and that’s a promise from their side.

Features and Control Panel

Features include Hassle-free and affordable virtualization, Virtualization Simplified, Redundant Hosting Platform, Fully Dedicated Resources and Customizable Solutions, Reliability, Security and Compliance, VMware, XEN or KVM Hypervisors, World-Class Data-Center Infrastructure, 100% Atlantic.net Uptime Guarantee, Dedicated Account Manager, 24/7 Support System and Administration Troubleshooting, Server Hardware Maintenance and Management, Operating System Updates and Security Patches, On-Demand Server Compromise Checks, Unlimited Daily Secure Back-up, Monitor Services and Ports, Remote Reboot Control, Diversified Fiber Conduits, Redundant Core Routing, Advance Fire Suppression, Diesel Generator – Industrial-Grade, Web Based Bandwidth Reports, Certified SAS 70 Type II Data-Center Infrastructure, Hardware Replacement and Money Back Guarantee, Full Administrative Root Access – Dedicated Server, Redundant HVAC, Multiple Tier-1 Redundant High-Speed Internet Connections, Windows or Linux OS Dedicated Server.

Atlantic.Net Support

Atlantic.net offers 24 by 7 support 365 days a year by different means like telephone, chat and email. That way anyone anywhere can reach customer support at anytime. They also offer knowledge base, FAQs and practically every social media account available as well.

Pros

Secured hosting infrastructure that is certified SAS 70 Type II and fully audited

Cons

As there are so many options available, price can be quite confusing

Cancellation Policy/ Refund Policy

Atlantic.net recommends per-second billing, it is very simple to subscribe and test out their services and cancel subscription at any time.

Conclusion

As per results of encouraging feedback from contented customers, Atlantic.Net appears to be a trusted provider with original hosting solutions that is tailored to suit the needs of different organizations. Customers can certainly consider this company if they are looking for secured, cost-effective and reliable hosting service.