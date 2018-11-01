Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review Steadfast

Headquarters: Chicago, IL

Executive

CEO & Founder: Karl Zimmerman

Services Offered

  • cloud environments, infrastructure hosting
  • full suite of reliable managed services and security
  • ProBusinessTools software
  • Managed Cloud Solutions and Infrastructure Services
  • Dedicated Hosting, Disaster Recovery, and Colocation

Other Services Offered

  • Sentinel Managed Security Bundles (Core, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and FISMA) to Simplify Cloud Security and Compliance

What for Customers?

  • Delivers reliable, high-quality and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions
  • High-performance hosting Solutions on cutting-edge infrastructure cater the needs of customer
  • Provides Security and assist with regulatory compliance
  • Hosting services on high-quality infrastructure to match any business requirement or changing needs.
  • High-availability, Increased uptime and productivity while lowering cost
  • Managed services enable customers can focus on their core business

Support: 24.7.365, proactively manages issues

