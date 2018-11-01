Latest News And Web Hosting Review ReadySpace

ReadySpace Overview

Services Offered: Cloud Hosting, Managed Hosting, Dedicated Server, Cloud Servers, Cloud Apps, SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates.

Key Selling Points: Value-added pricing, highest service levels in Security, Availability, and Scalability. It is part of a server protection network that provides information on the latest security threats.

Offices in other countries: United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Hong Kong, India, Australia, Taiwan and China

Latest Development: Cybersecurity services to protect data hosted on Cloud Servers against cyber threats. At no additional cost, making it easier for businesses, especially e-commerce companies, to comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

(PCI-DSS)

Mr. David Loke, Chief Executive Officer, ReadySpace said “Payment card details are one of the most sought after data by hackers. With ReadySpace’s award-winning cloud security, and now with our PCI-ready Cloud Servers, businesses are now assured that their customers’ payment card data will remain secure,”

“Besides securing Web communications, SSL also helps organizations improve their visibility on search engines such as Google, which sees a need to have a more secure Internet, and as such it ranks websites with SSL certificates higher than others,”

“We’re now able to block access to malicious domains to limit the risk of infection, as well as prevent infected systems from connecting to command and control servers. Other new security services that we are providing include Web Application Firewall, Log Analysis, and Layer 7 DDoS mitigation.”

Contacts

Phone: Kian Ng, +65-64960090

Media Representative: help@readyspace