Latest News And Web Hosting Review Servermania

A leading provider of a bare metal server hosting and high-availability cloud hosting platforms

Cost Effective for Quality Services along with feature-filled Surge Control Panel

Renowned for wide-ranging dynamic hosting solutions

Server Mania Empowers all Clients through ‘Cutting-Edge Technology' backed up with superior customer service, irrespective of client budget or needs.

Best infrastructures in the industry that includes Network, Security, Data Centers, and hardware.

Data Centers: State-of-the-art data centers located all over the United States, Montreal, Canada, Amsterdam

Headquarters: Canada

Server Mania Inc

560 Arvin Ave #2B

888-237-6637

Stoney Creek, ON (CANADA) L8E 5P1

CEO: Kevin Blanchard

Director IT: Jay Caissie

Establishment: 2002

Fully customizable Web Hosting, dedicated, hybrid, cloud, VPS, and Colocation hosting services

Products: Hybrid Smart Servers, Cloud Servers, Virtual Private Servers, Co-location, DDoS Protection, Backup Services, and Dedicated Servers.

Server Management

Infrastructure hosting platforms including dedicated servers, hybrid servers, and public and private cloud platforms

Customizable dedicated, hybrid, cloud, colocation and IP Transit services

Managed Services Packages

Empowered : Complete server management solution with comprehensive security, configuration, and monitoring services. The company provides server setup and configuration; round-the-clock monitoring of standard and user-defined ports with proactive issue resolution; security auditing, hardening, and management; performance management; backup management with consultation planning, configuration, and implementation; support for a wide variety of operating systems, control panels, and applications; and much more.

: Complete server management solution with comprehensive security, configuration, and monitoring services. The company provides server setup and configuration; round-the-clock monitoring of standard and user-defined ports with proactive issue resolution; security auditing, hardening, and management; performance management; backup management with consultation planning, configuration, and implementation; support for a wide variety of operating systems, control panels, and applications; and much more. Essential: Un-managed, where client manages servers. The ServerMania provide 24.7.365 server monitoring, issue resolution expertise, and intervention during an outage.

Hosting Features: routine security, configuration, and monitoring tasks

Customers: SME's globally, businesses running critical applications

Enterprise-level service at an unbeatable cost

Ensure complete customer satisfaction and care through regular surveys to ensure complete customer satisfaction and care.

The company offers fast, reliable and innovative infrastructure hosting.

Managed Innovative hosting services enables clients to focus on their core business

High-availability, fast, reliable and wide range of services

For unique hosting needs, it provides custom management packages

Optimal productivity, performance, and security: The company's skilled and expert server administrators and network engineers protect servers from criminals, thus safeguard sensitive data from criminals and don't allow to infect users with malware and disrupt services.

Proactively patches its cloud and hybrid server platforms

Uptime: 100% SLA

Support: 24.7.365 by a rapid response team

(January 12, 2018) Adopted security measures to protect its customers from the privacy and security risks posed by the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities. The company released an advisory urging dedicated server hosting customers to update server operating systems immediately.

(June 05, 2017) ServerMania added a new Montreal, Canada data center to its range of North American infrastructure hosting locations. The data center is Tier 3 and has the capacity up to 4,000 cabinets, 50 Megawatts of power, and 9 data halls. The company can deploy bare metal servers at a rate of up to 20 cabinets in 24 hours for colocation customers. Canadian privacy laws — including PIPEDA — are compliant with the EU's strict privacy laws. Canada's Safe Data Residency status makes storing European data in the Montreal facility straightforward and free to collect and store European data without risk.

(Toronto, PRWEB, January 12, 2017) Introduced a new range of high-performance dedicated servers based engineered to support the most demanding enterprise workloads.

