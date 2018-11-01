Latest News And Web Hosting Review Linode

Unique Selling Points

Leading cloud hosting provider

Top 15 largest web-hosting providers

Establishment: 2003

No. of Customers: 400,00

Data Centers: Nine Data centers, four in the US, two in Europe and three in Asia (two in Tokyo, one in Singapore).

Uptime: 99.99%

Target Customer: developers, entrepreneurs, and businesses

What for Customers?

To meet business demands, customers can dynamically scale hosting environment

No long term commitment

Pay only for what they use

Fast servers hence good performance

Robust connectivity, highest possible bandwidth and low latency

Exceeds customer expectations with best possible uptime, bandwidth, processing power, security, affordability and customer service

Executive

CEO: Christopher Aker

Operation Manager: Brett Kaplan

Latest News

(Galloway, NJ PRWEB 22 November 2016) Linode Opens Second Tokyo Datacenter as ‘Tokyo 2.' to meet growing demand APAC (Asia Pacific region) demand. Existing clients can open support tickets to migrate to new data center.

Linode: Company Overview

Linode is based in Galloway, New Jersey Linux VPS hosting solution provider. Company is catering its solution since June 2003. initially company was defining cloud hosting, now it is a leader in virtualization hosting. Company has data centers in the Fremont, California and Texas, Dallas. One data center in Atlanta, Georgia. Some other data centers are situated in Newark, London and Tokyo. All data centers are connected with each other by powerful network. It has clients across in 131 countries and truly focuses in Linux VPS hosting.

Reliability and Performance

Clients will get 99.9% uptime guarantee with substantial facilities. Company has six data centers; The New Jersey data centre is run by NAC and Fremont, California is owned by Hurricane Electric. Backup are provided with plans but customers have to pay for them. Customers allow to download at maximum speed and minimum latency. Response time is 380minutes.

Hosting Plans

Linode is exclusive Linux VPS hosting provider. It has nine VPS hosting plans which are vary from 1GB RAM to 96GB RAM. These plans have pure SSD range from 24GB to 1920GB disk space. All plan includes SSH and root access. Linode hosting includes a NodeBalancer service which helps to smartly distribute traffic to several servers.

Feature and Control Panel

Company provides One-click managed cloud backups which includes three backup strategy: daily, 2-7 day and an 8-14 day backup.

Managed DNS with API, transfer pooling, HA and clustering support.

NodeBalancers manages balance of incoming traffic over one or more servers. It it monitors health of backend servers by using active and passive checks.

Longview combine all system-level metrics and displays in an attractive easy to read graphic.clients can view their servers at same time on one page.

Linode Managed supports 24*7*365 in eliminating downtime. Mnaged customers can have free cPanel &WHM with this service.

No control panel or any other virtualization applications is included in VPS hosting plans.

Support

Linode`s professional technical support team is available. Clients can get their help via email, ticket and telephone. Instead all VPS plans are unmanaged by default so customers have to pay money. Beside it Linode provides Guides, Tutorials, forums and blogs. Company has a ticket system for support requests. Clients have to handle issue by their ends through: Linode Wiki, Support Ticket, Linode Forum and IRC Chat.

Pros

Clients can select Linux, size of disk image, and set root password.

Longview`s dashboard shows present state of servers.

Full featured DNS allows customers to control their domains.

Cons

Linode does not offer any add-ons like advertising credits or freebies.

Backups come with price. Customers have to pay for them. Likewise cPanel and WHM will be paid.

If clients don`t have any professional knowledge in VPS they would have some difficulties while managing the websites.

No email or live chat support, only phone support is available for solving issues.

Cancellation Policy

Customer can terminate service at any time by using “Cancel Account” link which is situated on the “My Accounts” sub-tab of Linode Manager. Services will be cancelled immediately. Linode also provides seven days money back guarantee for new customers if they want to cancel hosting plan after first week.

Conclusion

Analysis above review, Linode is unmanaged VPS hosting provider. Linode is difficult for non-technical users to handle it. Company`s VPS plans totally inclined for those people who have knowledge in Linux. Rest features are compatible and price also very good and affordable.