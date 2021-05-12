Features

Easier and cost-effective to store the application deployed processed data

Enables developers to focus on database design and performance optimization.

The provider Azure implements manages and maintain the underlying infrastructure required to host the database, patching the operating system and SQL Server with the latest security updates. Furthermore, manages all backup, restore, or retention policies. Hence, the developer need not worry about spending time on the same.

The developer chooses the database name and few options to get have database up and running within a few minutes!

The provider offers several pricing tiers, to scale the resources up and down by tuning the performance tier on the fly to meet current workload requirements and at convenience.

Easy auto-scale and auto-close capabilities lower the costs of the development and testing environments, of the Azure SQL Database. The database charging pauses after an hour of inactivity, but with a higher per hour or vCore pricing cost than the other Azure SQL Database deployment models.

Automatic database tuning feature: It helps to identify the expensive queries, automatically forcing the last good performing execution plan and adding and removing indexes based on the workload requirements, using built-in intelligence and advanced heuristics mechanisms.

Uptime Guarantee : 99.99% percent, a customer never loses data due to a failure. The database has no single point of failure, with the high availability and disaster recovery solutions that are built-in to that PaaS platform.

: 99.99% percent, a customer never loses data due to a failure. The database has no single point of failure, with the high availability and disaster recovery solutions that are built-in to that PaaS platform. Fully Managed Backup: It takes weekly full backup, twice-daily differential backup, and log backups every 5-10 minutes.

Resource charging models

Database Transaction Unit (DTU) model

A customer pays one fixed price for compute or IO/ memory, as well as your data storage.

vCore model

It allows separate charges for computing and a separate charge for your storage, which provides more flexibility in managing your costs than with DTU.

Deployment models



Single database

Elastic pools

Hyper-scale

Single database

The simplest deployment model of Azure SQL Database, managed and scaled individually, with its dedicated resources.

A user creates a logical server, deploys the database to that server, and connects to that database directly.

Elastic Pools model

A database deployed to an elastic pool shares the same resources with other multiple databases deployed to the same pool. Thus, reducing the overall cost of hosting these databases in Azure and allowing the scaling process to be performed at the elastic pool level.

This model fits the unstable workloads with non-concurrent or not-frequent spikes in the workload.

The Azure SQL Database Hyperscale model

A serverless model allowing overcoming the 4 TB storage limitation of the Azure SQL Database.

It can expand 100 TB and beyond storage for each database using an advanced scaling technique by adding compute nodes as the data sizes grow, with the additional cost only per terabyte for the storage.