Latest News and Web Hosting Review HostForLIFE

Hosting Review HostForLIFE
About Company – Hosting Review HostForLIFE
Key Selling Points
- European Windows Hosting Provider
- Focussed only on Windows platform
- Gold Partner with Microsoft
Data Center
- Located in Amsterdam, (NL), London, (UK), Washington, D.C. (US), Paris, (France), Frankfurt, (Germany), Chennai, (India), Milan, (Italy), Toronto, (Canada) and São Paulo, (Brazil)
- Redundant Network Connectivity
- HVAC, security and fire suppression
Address
12-14 Mansion House Place
London, EC4N 8BJ
United Kingdom
Achievements/Awards
- Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting for Umbraco
- Awarded Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting Partner by Microsoft.
- Ranked the highest top #1 spot in several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other European countries.
Services Offered – Hosting Review HostForLIFE
On-demand Hosting Solutions which include Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service
- MySQL Community Server 8 Hosting
- Magento 2.2.2 Hosting the world's leading e-commerce platform
- mojoPortal 2.5 Hosting
- Drupal 8.3.1 Hosting
- WordPress 4.8 Hosting
- Moodle 3.4.1 Hosting with Fast Server
- Windows Web Hosting
- Shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service
- Umbraco CMS: Open source Content Management System
Hosting Features: Supports ASP.NET 4.7, ASP.NET Core 2.0 ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2017.
Customers – Hosting Review HostForLIFE
Target Customers: Companies of all sizes
What for Customers?
- Ultra-fast fully managed and secured hosting services.
- Help in software customization
Support: 24.7.365 by the dedicated professional service team
Uptime: 99.9%
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days