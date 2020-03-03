How well you handle customers counts in any business. Your expertise and rigorous training further bring a new benchmark in terms of how your customers think about your company. The employees who well connected with customers are retained for a more extended period and also get promoted. Furthermore, business looks for similar traits in new hiring and becomes a business standard for the company.

A healthy relationship with customers is very crucial for the business to perform better in the market. The employees who are capable of maintaining this becomes star performers and assets for the company. The management is also most likely to invest further in such employees to enrich their abilities and technical know-how further. They offered to attend various seminars, meetings, and conferences to meet people from the industry. It helps to enhance their charisma, thus improves personal qualities like empathy, adaptability, and persuasiveness. They can bring work enhanced to be more effective and productive with their leadership qualities. The managers, while increasing the work throughput, creating reports for higher management, interact with their sub-ordinates to further foster their talent. The business which nourishes such climate have a synergistic growth and gain success in the highly competitive markets. The employees also feel a job-security and work with their full competence.

In business, people work in teams, so it becomes more important, how an employee interacts with its colleagues. No matter how intelligent or expert an employee maybe, if there is no teamwork, and he/she does not respect or appreciate others, the entire purpose or goal is going to fail.

The manager has a role in analyzing the capabilities or competencies of people at work, as they always look for the right person for a particular job.

Technology is advancing in its top-gear, bringing near innovations and raising competition. The businesses are becoming less dependent on human-skills. The companies are going online, and their employees are also globalized. A new fear is arousing in employees if of their job security. No company right now offers a guaranteed job anymore. And to ensure job-sustainability, people work hard to keep the business thriving. But, not all companies are lucky; they fail to survive in a highly competitive market. It spreads the sense of fear, apprehension, and confusion, and they always start looking towards big brands even at different profiles. The small companies in the fear that an employee would become more skilled and would get attracted to big high-paying brands did not provide an environment where employees enrich or cultivate their skills further. Every business wants to retain experienced employees, as they understand the market, promising, and useful.

Business looks young workforce to have desired technical knowledge, have the zeal to learn new skills, takes the initiative, and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.