Virtual Private Server

A virtual private server (VPS) is a virtual machine which sold as a service by Internet hosting services. It runs its copy of an operating system. It offers superuser-level access of operating system to its customers. That is why a customer can install almost any software which runs on that OS.

Hosting in the Cloud

Cloud hosting is based on the most innovative Cloud computing technologies. It allows an unlimited number of machines to act as a single system. Whereas other hosting solutions, such as shared or dedicated depends on one machine only, while many servers guarantee cloud is hosting security.

Web Host

Web Hosting is the service providing space on the Internet for websites. When you make a website and want other people to see it, you need to publish or upload it to a web hosting service.

CloudVPS Hosting

CloudVPS is the number one cloud provider in the Netherlands. Whether you need a single machine or a complex load-balanced cluster, its flexible cloud helps to create the Virtual Private Servers and Cloud Storage to work quickly and securely.

CloudVPS Hosting Overview

The customers who are engaging in cloud computing do not own the physical infrastructure whereas, they serve as a host to the software platform. They also avoid capital expenditure by renting usage from a third-party provider. They consume resources as a service and pay only for the resources they use. Cloud VPS takes the VPS hosting to a cloud, which means VPS is configured in a cloud environment with overall major features, such as memory, storage, etc. Currently, there are lots of reputed Cloud VPS hosting company available in the market. They provide the facility of 99.9% uptime guarantee, high availability failover, expertly tuned servers, 24/7 network monitoring, high-performance hardware, quick start cloud, cloud disaster recovery, hassle free anytime money back guarantee, ultra-reliable hosting, full root access and much more.

Features of Cloud VPS server

Cloud hosting is scalable, fast and fully managed. It is based on innovative technology. It offers you the facility to customize your plan. Whether you are starting a small development project or you need to host a high-traffic enterprise site, these Cloud VPS hosting company will help you. These companies offer various plans as per your need & budget. They have plans from entry-level to professionals.

Full Control of Cloud VPS server

Cloud VPS servers offer you the facility of root access. You can install your own operating system and control panel too on it. Cloud VPS Hosting is all about freedom to do what you want to do. You can install as many custom web applications as needed. You have full control over what you want to place on your Cloud VPS server.

Self-Healing Hardware

Unlike shared or dedicated server hosting, Cloud VPS has the self-healing hardware. That means hardware failure does not mean downtime in it. So if one node fails then, your Cloud VPS is automatically moved to another node.

Advantages of Cloud VPS hosting

There are lots of pros of Cloud VPS hosting; they are – easy to start, easy to grow & offers managed support, better scalability than dedicated servers, high-speed SSD storage, self-healing hardware, full control and much more.