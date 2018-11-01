Latest News and Hosting Review 365DataCenters

About – Hosting Review 365DataCenters
Key Selling Points
- Adheres to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2, and ISAE 3402
Data Center
- Norwalk, Connecticut, and operates ten geographically diverse US data centers
- Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, and Tampa
- Combinedly 195,000 square feet and 13 MW of power in place to serve customers
- SSAE 16, SOC 2, PCI, HIPPA, ISAE 3402, and VISA compliant
Services Offered – Hosting Review 365DataCenters
- Hybrid data center solutions for carrier, content, and cloud customers in eight strategic markets
- carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge Colocation, and storage, and Business Continuity services
- Network, IP blend, DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), Virtual Cloud Computing and Cloud service
- Nationwide Metro Ethernet, long haul, and MPLS network/transport services, robust blended IP choices, direct, low latency connectivity to the NAP of the Americas, and cloud/colocation hybrid solutions through smart cloud architecture and a self-provisioning customer portal.
Customers – Hosting Review 365DataCenters
Target Customers: strategic edge markets
What for Customers?
- Help organizations to reduce cost and drive innovation
- Supports mission-critical application infrastructure
- Offers excellent strategic and operational value
Uptime: 100%
Latest News
- (September 27, 2017) Acquired Hybrid Data Center Services Provider Broadband One LLC Host.net, a data center services provider in two southeast Florida markets.