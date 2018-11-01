Latest News and Hosting Review 365DataCenters

Ananova

About – Hosting Review 365DataCenters

Key Selling Points

  • Adheres to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, VISA, SSAE 16, SOC 2, and ISAE 3402

Data Center

  • Norwalk, Connecticut, and operates ten geographically diverse US data centers
  • Boca Raton, Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, New York, and Tampa
  • Combinedly 195,000 square feet and 13 MW of power in place to serve customers
  • SSAE 16, SOC 2, PCI, HIPPA, ISAE 3402, and VISA compliant

Services Offered – Hosting Review 365DataCenters

  • Hybrid data center solutions for carrier, content, and cloud customers in eight strategic markets
  • carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge Colocation, and storage, and Business Continuity services
  • Network, IP blend, DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), Virtual Cloud Computing and Cloud service
  • Nationwide Metro Ethernet, long haul, and MPLS network/transport services, robust blended IP choices, direct, low latency connectivity to the NAP of the Americas, and cloud/colocation hybrid solutions through smart cloud architecture and a self-provisioning customer portal.

Customers – Hosting Review 365DataCenters

Target Customers: strategic edge markets

What for Customers?

  • Help organizations to reduce cost and drive innovation
  • Supports mission-critical application infrastructure
  • Offers excellent strategic and operational value

Uptime: 100%

Latest News

  • (September 27, 2017) Acquired Hybrid Data Center Services Provider Broadband One LLC Host.net, a data center services provider in two southeast Florida markets.
