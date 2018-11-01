Latest News And Web Hosting Review Edgehosting

Key Selling Points

FedRAMP, PCI, SSAE 16, Privacy Shield Framework, and HIPAA certified

The largest technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants in North America.

Services Offered

Managed Hosting Solutions which include Compliance Architecture & Audit Support, Cloud Migration & Design Services, and Dedicated Cloud Design

Managed Services for AWS

Migration Services for AWS

Compliance Solutions for AWS

High Availability Solutions for AWS

Integrated managed services, IaaS, and PaaS

Compliance Architecture & Audit Support, Cloud Migration & Design and Secure Federal/Healthcare Hybrid Clouds.

Executive

Vice President: Phil Ryker

Target Customers: healthcare and government

CEO: Vlad Friedman

What for Customers?

Helping companies of all sizes to adapt their applications and websites to AWS Cloud.

The company focused on secure and compliant business outcomes. Offers best business outcomes which meet strict standards, expertise, and capability.

Latest News

(June 07, 2017) Edge Hosting Named to CRN’s, predominant channel partner award list ‘Solution Provider 500 List 2017.' The list recognizes the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995.

(MARCH 22, 2017) Edge Hosting Now an AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting and Channel Reseller Partner

When you are confused that which hosting to buy, you chose the one which is rated higher or is very famous. But the real thing which proves a hosting company is it’s trust, trust towards their clients. Edgehosting shows you all the stuff their staff members can see. Like how much data is protected, how many attacks are blocked etc.

The company spends the majority of their time figuring out ways to prevent problems instead of just reacting to them. That’s how they make sure that you Stay Up, and Sleep More.

Business hosting solutions: From e-commerce, health care to government, Edge ha an experience tailored to your business for industries hosting and compliance needs.

Data-Centers {all in USA}: Baltimore MD (for power control), Ashburn VA (for security contro),, Phoenix AZ (for connectivity control).

Support:

The company provides real-time (24×7) support for the citizens those who live in the USA, as they are having their contact numbers and no live chat option is available on their website. We can also talk to them with our E-mail but no specific email is mentioned on the website, we have to will up a forum then they will email us.

The Team

Vlad Friedman (Chief Executive Officer, CEO)

Mike Altman (Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Houpt (Chief Information Security Officer)

Robb Goetz (Controller)

Michael Deamer (Vice President of Client Services)

Dennis Wilson (Vice President of Sales)

Phil Ryker (Vice President of Engineering)

Justin Sevier (Director of Hosting Solutions)

Michelle Mitchell (Director of Development)

Bryan Zuber (Director of Support Services)

The company is being used by thousands of customers! Most of them are in the US. If you are starting a new business are you are going to buy a hosting for the first time don’t go for edge hosting services, as their hosting is mainly preferred for those who have a large business. If you are a newbie you will find their website also confusing as you are unaware of all those terms, But If you want a hosting for a big business, you can go for Edge hosting without any hesitation.

Founded: The Company was founded in 1998 with a vision of, “ bringing Outcome Based thinking into the world of managed hosting before the concept of managed hosting even existed. ”

More about Edge

The company is having an experience of more than 17 years, 95% of the tickets are resolved. It’s a recognized and growing company; The Company is also listed in the top 10 fastest growing in Baltimore. Edge hosting is intercepting 15 million attacks on a daily basis! 99.999% of their networks are uptime. They give you security and the most importing thing is trust.

Conclusion

It’s a preferred and trusted web hosting company for the citizens of US, It has many amazing features which can make your big business turn into huge, but support is only through phone number, live chat feature should be there.

Latest hearing (from the news section)

Edgehosting now partners with cloud fare! Edge hosting, provider of secure, scalable and dependable managed hosting services has announced a partnership with cloud fare on 14th June 2016, Cloud fare is a web application firewall, CDN and DDOS mitigation service provider.

Once cloud fare is implemented we can see a large amount of difference in the traffic of our websites. The Edge hosting company is always trying to prove themselves the most secure, scalable and dependable managed hosting services and this approach is the main reason why so, many businesses migrate with this company, for their cloud and dedicated managed hosting needs.